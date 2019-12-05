Joe Biden Already Refusing To Testify in Potential Impeachment Trial, Doesn't Want To Be a Distraction

Funny how the minds of Democrats work.

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement Thursday that the House had “no choice’ but to proceed with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, the possibility that the Senate would be trying a case against the president might have become a virtual certainty.

But one thing that isn’t certain at all is whether former Vice President Joe Biden would be appearing as a witness in the case.

And from what Biden told Fox News on Wednesday, it’s a sure thing he won’t be doing it voluntarily.

The ex-No. 2 man in the Obama administration, who’s on video boasting about strong-arming the government of Ukraine into firing a prosecutor, apparently doesn’t want to “divert” attention from accusations that Trump tried to strong-arm Ukraine himself.

The issue arose when Biden was asked during his ironically titled “No Malarkey” tour of Iowa whether he was willing to show up to testify at the Senate.

“The White House is now saying that if there is a Senate impeachment trial they might like to call you as a witness. Is that something where you would appear voluntarily?” Fox News’ Steve Doocy asked.

Biden’s reply was negative, if not quite on point.

“No, I’m not going to let them take their eye off the ball,” he said. “The president is the one who has committed impeachable crimes, and I’m not going to let him divert from that, I’m not going to let anyone divert from that.

It isn’t clear exactly who Biden thinks would be taking their “eye off the ball.”

And as to whether Trump committed “impeachable crimes” during a July 25 phone call by urging Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the activities of Biden and his son, Hunter – and how Joe Biden might have stopped a potential prosecution of his son — that would depend a good deal on what was actually happening.

There are even reports that the “whistleblower” who kick-started the whole impeachment affair used to work for Biden.

And no one would know about all that and more better about that than Joe Biden himself.

But Biden is presenting his testimony as some type of distraction?

There were plenty of social media users who thought Biden’s testimony might be more important than that.

That last tweet makes a good point.

If the impeachment case goes to a Senate trial, and if the president’s attorneys call Biden as a witness, he has just said he won’t appear voluntarily, which means a subpoena will be needed.

Don’t expect to hear a lot of criticism in the Democrat-sympathizing mainstream media, or the Democrat-run House of Representatives, about how a Democratic contender for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination is fighting an opportunity to tell the truth to the American people.

That kind of thinking only runs one way — when it’s attacking Trump and Republicans.

It really is funny how the minds of Democrats work.

