Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is facing blowback after he posted a tweet Wednesday referring to the United States as an “idea” that has never been lived up to, partially due to “racism.”

The embattled former vice president, who is now dogged by reports that he and his son profited from foreign business dealings, appeared to take aim at the country’s foundation in his tweet.

“America was an idea. We’ve never lived up to it but we’ve never walked away from it before,” Biden said.

The tweet contained an audio clip from an interview on the Brene Brown podcast in which the Democratic nominee expounded on his opinion that the country has failed to live up to its ideas.

America was an idea. We’ve never lived up to it but we’ve never walked away from it before.https://t.co/VRCnKI0rfQ pic.twitter.com/xLuhhGyJVp — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 22, 2020

TRENDING: Debate Moderator Appears To Demonstrate a Shocking Lack of Constitutional Knowledge

“America was an idea, an idea,” he said. “‘We hold these truths to be self-evident.’”

“We’ve never lived up to it, but we’ve never walked away from it before. And I just think we have to be more honest. Let our kids know, as we raise them, what actually did happen. Acknowledge our mistakes so we don’t repeat them,” Biden added.

The Democrat told Brown that from now on, students must be taught the “facts” about centuries of “racism.”

Do you agree with Biden's comment that America is an "idea" that "we've never lived up to"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (41 Votes) 99% (4832 Votes)

“So, I think it’s important we teach history not in a prescriptive way, from my perspective, but what actually the facts were without also acknowledging that there’s 400 years of racism in the United States of America.

“That’s what it is. And it’s able to be fixed.”

The message takes a tone that is in sharp contrast to that of Biden’s opponent, President Donald Trump.

Trump’s message is one of lifting up all Americans through economic opportunity and national security.

Of course, it did not take the president’s campaign long to respond to the dark post on Biden’s Twitter account.

RELATED: Biden Vows To Mandate Masks in 'All Interstate Transportation'

Trump surrogate Mercedes Schlapp reminded the Democrat of his nearly five decades in government.

“Where have you been for 47 years?” she asked.

“America is the greatest nation in the world. We stand for freedom and opportunity for all. Our nation is filled with strong, innovative and hard-working individuals who love this nation & don’t want to fundamentally transform it.”

.@JoeBiden Where have you been for 47 years? America is the greatest nation in the world. We stand for freedom and opportunity for all. Our nation is filled with strong, innovative and hard-working individuals who love this nation & don’t want to fundamentally transform it. https://t.co/hBVFWVxErF — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) October 22, 2020

Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh also ripped Biden over the tone of the tweet.

“Joe Biden’s closing argument is that America has always been a disappointment,” wrote Murtaugh on Twitter.

Joe Biden’s closing argument is that America has always been a disappointment. https://t.co/krwFOs9ynz — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 22, 2020

Biden’s summary of the country drew swift rebukes from others:

The same guy who says Antifa is an “idea” says America is an “idea” Biden should run for president of Antifa https://t.co/HREKELxrdO — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 22, 2020

When my father lay wounded on a beach in the Pacific defending his country in World War II, America more than lived up to her promise. When Americans walked on the moon, we were the brightest star in the firmament. If you weren’t owned by China, you might love this country, too. https://t.co/XpOEK0BEKN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 22, 2020

“We’ve never lived up to it”? That’s a lot of great Americans you’re throwing under the bus. — AdamInHTownTX (Fiery but Mostly Peaceful) (@AdamInHTownTX) October 22, 2020

I’d say the Greatest Generation is called that for a reason. pic.twitter.com/Wfhu1V5Jhw — Ronnie Rizzo (@Riz23) October 22, 2020

Lemme get this straight; one guy is always professing love for our country’s greatness & its people…the other guy, says “eh, we think we’re great, but we’re really just a bunch of racists.” Who thought this was a good pitch for Joe? 😬 — Big_A (@asomer) October 22, 2020

“We’ve never lived up to it” is one hell of a take. https://t.co/YutD19XePT — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 22, 2020

Biden has not yet commented to clarify or defend the social media post.

He will face off against Trump on Thursday evening in Tennessee in the final presidential debate.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.