Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Joe Biden Blasted for Calling America 'an Idea' That 'We've Never Lived Up To'

×
By Kipp Jones
Published October 22, 2020 at 7:15am
P Share Print

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is facing blowback after he posted a tweet Wednesday referring to the United States as an “idea” that has never been lived up to, partially due to “racism.”

The embattled former vice president, who is now dogged by reports that he and his son profited from foreign business dealings, appeared to take aim at the country’s foundation in his tweet.

“America was an idea. We’ve never lived up to it but we’ve never walked away from it before,” Biden said.

The tweet contained an audio clip from an interview on the Brene Brown podcast in which the Democratic nominee expounded on his opinion that the country has failed to live up to its ideas.

TRENDING: Debate Moderator Appears To Demonstrate a Shocking Lack of Constitutional Knowledge

“America was an idea, an idea,” he said. “‘We hold these truths to be self-evident.’”

“We’ve never lived up to it, but we’ve never walked away from it before. And I just think we have to be more honest. Let our kids know, as we raise them, what actually did happen. Acknowledge our mistakes so we don’t repeat them,” Biden added.

The Democrat told Brown that from now on, students must be taught the “facts” about centuries of “racism.”

Do you agree with Biden's comment that America is an "idea" that "we've never lived up to"?

“So, I think it’s important we teach history not in a prescriptive way, from my perspective, but what actually the facts were without also acknowledging that there’s 400 years of racism in the United States of America.

“That’s what it is. And it’s able to be fixed.”

The message takes a tone that is in sharp contrast to that of Biden’s opponent, President Donald Trump.

Trump’s message is one of lifting up all Americans through economic opportunity and national security.

Of course, it did not take the president’s campaign long to respond to the dark post on Biden’s Twitter account.

RELATED: Biden Vows To Mandate Masks in 'All Interstate Transportation'

Trump surrogate Mercedes Schlapp reminded the Democrat of his nearly five decades in government.

“Where have you been for 47 years?” she asked.

“America is the greatest nation in the world. We stand for freedom and opportunity for all. Our nation is filled with strong, innovative and hard-working individuals who love this nation & don’t want to fundamentally transform it.”

Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh also ripped Biden over the tone of the tweet.

“Joe Biden’s closing argument is that America has always been a disappointment,” wrote Murtaugh on Twitter.

Biden’s summary of the country drew swift rebukes from others:

Biden has not yet commented to clarify or defend the social media post.

He will face off against Trump on Thursday evening in Tennessee in the final presidential debate.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







Biden Vows To Mandate Masks in 'All Interstate Transportation'
Apparent Bernie Sanders Supporter Accused of Biden Assassination Plan
US State Dept. Suspends 'Diversity and Inclusion' Training After Trump's Executive Order
Big Tech CEO Emails All 10 Million Customers Warning a Vote for Trump Is a 'Vote Against Democracy'
Even CNN Fact-Checker Admits Biden Told Massive Whopper on Fracking
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×