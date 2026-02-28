Joe Biden: Border Crossings Were Lower, Economy Better When I Was In Office

Need a reminder why former President Joe Biden is our former president, with a heavy emphasis on the word “former?” He’s back to remind you.

In a speech Friday, Biden pointed to the economy (good grief) and the border (good grief, squared) as reasons his presidency was significantly better than Donald Trump’s.

And, in typical Biden fashion, he made sure to emphasize that this was no joke, his word as a Biden, etc.

Biden began by ridiculing the length of Trump’s State of the Union speech, which probably wasn’t the wisest idea, inasmuch as reminding people about the current president’s stamina and the former president’s lack of it is not exactly going to endear him to anyone.

“By the way did you see Trump give the State of Union?” Biden asked the crowd at an event held by the South Carolina Democratic Party, according to The Hill.

The fundraiser was held to “celebrate” the sixth anniversary of Biden’s 2020 primary win in South Carolina that propelled him to the presidency in 2021.

“Is he still talking? I don’t know,” Biden said, according to The Hill. “But folks, it’s unbelievable. The guy talks for almost two hours, but never mentions the anniversary of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin invading Ukraine. Never once.”

Trump, Biden doesn’t mention, did talk about “the killing and slaughter between Russia and Ukraine, where 25,000 soldiers are dying each and every month,” which, true, and how the war “would never have happened if I were president, would never have happened.”

While we’ll never know for certain, they sure didn’t invade while Trump was president between 2017 and 2021. But I digress.

We then got to the meat of Biden’s remarks, where he tried to paint the border as being better when he left office than when he entered.

“The day I left office, border crossings in the United States were lower than the day that I entered an office inherited from Trump. He is — I won’t say it. That’s just a fact,” he said.

This did not elicit much reaction from the audience, and for reasons you can probably imagine. Nevertheless, he persisted.

“On the day I left office, I handed Trump the strongest economy in the world. In the world, that’s not hyperbole,” he said. “That’s a fact.”

FORMER PRESIDENT BIDEN: “The day I left office, border crossings in the United States were lower than the day that I entered an office inherited from Trump. He is — I won’t say it. That’s just a fact.” “On the day I left office, I handed Trump the strongest economy in the world.… pic.twitter.com/ZfB0eKkrEF — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 28, 2026

Sure, there’s some obligatory, scattered applause, but really, that’s quite the quiet crowd. Biden would go on to say, according to The Hill, that under Trump, the United States was in the middle of “dark days” with threats “amplified in the ways we have never seen before.”

Many of these threats, it’s worth noting, are basically the function of Biden’s time in office. While what he said about the border on the days he entered and left office is technically true — a speechwriter made sure of that, I’m guessing — it’s also wildly misleading. By the time he’d left office, it was clear that Trump had gotten elected on cracking down on immigration, and crack down he did.

During Biden’s first month in office, there were a little over 78,000 border encounters with those entering illegally, according to Customs and Border Protection statistics. In Biden’s final month — when Trump took office — there were over 61,000.

The first full month that Trump took office? A bit over 11,000. It’s hovered around there for the entirety of the Trump administration, and there are far more deportations.

Meanwhile, under all available estimates, there were likely well over 10 million illegals who entered under Joe Biden’s watch, a record number, compared with net outflow under Trump. But hey, if you compare two months, it doesn’t look so bad, right?

As for the claim that Biden”handed Trump the strongest economy in the world,” as they might say over at Wikipedia, [citation needed].

America is still battling the effects of Bidenflation, and whatever gains we saw were largely due to the AI bubble disproportionately favoring American tech firms. Even then, many companies survived and thrived by fleeing blue states for red ones because of rampant crime and tax burdens, an issue Biden’s administration wasn’t able to solve.

You look at that and you realize why the crowd in South Carolina was so quiet.

The retconning of Joe Biden’s presidency is nearly impossible, particularly when in the thoroughly incapable hands of Biden himself. Even the liberal media, I imagine, wants this guy to go away and quit putting his foot in his mouth so they can forget him, because we’re beyond the image rehab moment.

If these are “dark days” to senescent Uncle Joe, just imagine how pitch-black things were during the worst of the last administration.

