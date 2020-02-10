SECTIONS
Joe Biden Calls Young Woman 'Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier' at Campaign Event

By Jack Davis
Published February 10, 2020 at 9:14am
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Sunday called a young woman a “lying dog-faced pony soldier” after she asked about his fourth-place finish in the Iowa caucuses.

In a video of the encounter, which took place Sunday as the former vice president was campaigning ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, Madison Moore, 21, of Mercer University in Georgia said Biden had “the greatest advantage in this race. You’ve been the vice president, you weren’t burdened down by the impeachment trial … so how do you explain the performance in Iowa and why should voters believe that you can win the national election?”

“That’s a good question,” Biden replied. “Iowa was a Democratic caucus. Have you ever been to a caucus?”

When the woman indicated she had, he shot back, “No, you haven’t. You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.”

Biden went on to say that Iowa was not an indicator of what was to come.

His campaign later said the line was from a John Wayne movie.

Slate sought to track that down and found no use of that exact line. The closest it could come up with was from “Pony Soldier,” a 1952 film starring not Wayne but Tyrone Power, in which an Indian chief says, “The pony soldier speaks with a tongue of the snake that rattles.”

The outlet noted that Biden had used the line before during a 2018 campaign event for Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota.

Many on Twitter thought that wherever the words came from, Biden was out of line to use them Sunday.

Moore later told The Washington Post she was not trying to be mean.

“I read an article that he said [Iowa] was a punch to the gut, and I’m not one to just push on wounds,” she said. “I’m not trying to humiliate anyone.

Was Biden's remark offensive?

“He wasn’t sitting in at the Senate trials for impeachment, so he had Iowa to himself. And then you’ve been a politician for like decades — how are you not way above all the other candidates?”

Moore also sent the Post a statement about the “lying dog-faced pony soldier” incident.

“I asked Joe Biden a fair question,” she said. “His immediate response was to question whether I had ever attended a caucus. In my nervousness in the presence of the former Vice President, I nodded yes.

“[I]n reality, it is totally irrelevant whether I’ve been to a caucus or not. Joe Biden has been performing incredibly poorly in this race. His inability to answer a simple question from a nobody college student like me only exacerbates that reality.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
