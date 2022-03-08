Joe Biden: We Can Beat Putin by Transforming Economy to Run on $56,000 Electric Cars

Joe Biden is again proving how out of touch he is with the average American by proclaiming that the U.S. can beat Russia by buying $56,000 electric cars to push his green obsession.

With his move Tuesday to ban imports of Russian oil into the U.S., Biden claimed he is “targeting the main artery of Russia’s economy.”

“Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war machine,” Biden added, according to the New York Post.

Biden’s announcement comes on the heels of the AAA’s finding of a $4.17 national average gas price as of March 8.

Gasoline has now reached its highest price in U.S. history, having blown past the previous 2008 high of $4.11. According to Gasbuddy, the price per gallon has gone up 49.1 cents in only a week.

But as Americans are finding a tank of gas costing them north of $50 for smaller cars and $80 for larger cars, it is galling that Biden has also spent his year in the White House engaging in a war against America’s energy producers just as costs of importing our energy have soared.

Biden, though, desperately tried to redirect anger over his attempt to destroy America’s energy industry by claiming that he isn’t doing what he is obviously doing.

“It’s simply not true that my administration or policies are holding back domestic energy production, that’s simply not true,” Biden insisted.

“We’re approaching record levels of oil and gas production in the United States and we’re on track to set a record for production next year … The oil and gas industry has millions of acres leased. They have 9,000 permits to drill now. They could be drilling right now, yesterday, last week, last year,” he added.

Biden then hinted that he thinks the price of gasoline has only gone up because of oil company greed, saying there is “no excuse to exercise excessive price increases or padding profits or any kind of effort to exploit the situation.”

But then Biden went on to do some “exploiting” of his own by using this energy crisis to push his green agenda.

“Transforming our economy to run on electric vehicles powered by clean energy — with tax credits to help American families winterize their homes and use less energy — that will help and if we can and we do what we can, it will mean that no one has to worry about price of gas pump in the future,” Biden insisted.

“That will mean tyrants like Putin won’t be able to use fossil fuels as weapons against other nations and it will make America a world leader in manufacturing and exporting clean energy technologies of the future, to countries all around the world,” he said.

This claim that going with electric vehicles would leave “tyrants” without an income stream, though, is false. After all, one of the world’s most oppressive tyrannies is China and China will be the country to benefit most by a switch to electric vehicles. That is because China is one of the largest providers of many of the important components of EV batteries and engine materials, including the lithium-ion batteries that power EVs.

Even more to the point, in the same week Biden was hailing his intent to turn off the oil spigot from Putin the tyrant, he was also sending envoys to Nicolás Maduro, the tyrant running Venezuela, to see if we could buy more oil from him! So Biden is merely swapping one tyrant for another.

This all doesn’t even take into account the fact that electric vehicles have hidden expenses that many Americans will be shocked to discover as their EVs age. Their large battery packs are one of the worst features of long-term EV care. These battery packs only last between ten and 20 years, and the cost to replace them is sky-high. Depending on the model, EV battery packs cost between $5,000 and $20,000, meaning owners could have up to a $20,000 repair in only ten years — that’s almost one-third of the initial cost of the car.

The initial cost of an EV is also much higher than the average gas-powered car. Electric vehicles average $56,000 from the showroom floor, far higher than the average $30,00 that Americans shell out for new cars today, according to LendingTree statistics.

But the used car market, where most Americans find their cars, will be seriously damaged by ubiquitous EVs. According to Statista, in 2020, nearly 40 million used cars were purchased in America. Compare that to the mere 14 million new cars and light trucks purchased that same year. But imagine spending $25,000 or more to buy a ten-year-old EV and realizing that any minute you’ll have to spend up to an additional $20,000 to replace its aging battery pack!

To top it all off, new studies are emerging that show that EVs actually do more damage to the environment than vehicles powered by fossil fuel.

Biden’s green plans are not solutions for Americans already seriously struggling in his sinking economy. Instead, Biden needs to fully unleash the American energy sector to come to our aid in these terrible times.

