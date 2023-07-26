It shouldn’t be a difficult question: Can Joe Biden account for his whereabouts on July 30, 2017?

After all, this is a guy who was then the former vice president of the United States of America. He had Secret Service protection, secretaries, calendars — things of that nature. He also has a son who was, ahem, awfully good at chronicling the events of his life on his phone and laptop, sometimes obsessively so.

We know where that son was on that day. That’s because timestamped photos have him driving his dad’s 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray at his dad’s house.

BREAKING: Photos unearthed by the @FreeBeacon show Hunter Biden driving his dad’s Corvette in 2017. That means Hunter — who has extensive business ties to communist China — likely had access to the garage where his dad hid classified documents. pic.twitter.com/KrlXCC6bxv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2023

We also know from messages on his laptop that he shook down officials from Chinese government-linked energy firm CEFC for millions of dollars that day, too — and in those messages, he bluntly declared that his dad was sitting right next to him.

Joe got angry when the question as to his whereabouts was posed to him last month, loudly insisting that he wasn’t there.

But, in the wake of new information from Hunter’s former business partner that Joe would frequently get on calls with them concerning their international business — especially involving Burisma — his answers are being put under a microscope.

According to the New York Post, Devon Archer is soon to report to prison to serve a sentence over a $60 million fraud scheme. However, before he goes, he’ll be testifying before the House Oversight Committee regarding calls the now-president joined — two dozen of them just in Archer’s presence, according to Hunter’s “former best friend.”

“We are looking forward very much to hearing from Devon Archer about all the times he has witnessed Joe Biden meeting with Hunter Biden’s overseas business partners when he was vice president, including on speakerphone,” said Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican.

I would imagine President Biden probably isn’t looking forward to this — particularly given his reaction late last month when the time-stamped Corvette pictures, which were previously notable because they proved Hunter likely had access to the garage where the car was kept (and thus also potentially had access to classified documents stored there), were matched with the CEFC text message.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley testified that, on the same day the Corvette pictures were taken, Hunter sent the WhatsApp message to CEFC’s Henry Zhao.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” the message from Hunter read.

“Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

But look what happened when Joe was recently asked whether he was really sitting next to his son when that message was sent:

Reporter: “How involved were you in your son’s Chinese shake-down text message? Were you sitting there? Were you involved?” Biden: “No, I wasn’t.” Reporter: “Were you?” Biden *yelling*: “No!” pic.twitter.com/dwLwbVQrju — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2023

“President Biden, how involved were you in your son’s Chinese shakedown text message?” a reporter asked. “Were you sitting there? Were you involved?”

“No, I wasn’t. And I don’t –” Biden, visibly angry, responded.

“Were you?” the reporter asked again.

“No!” the president shouted.

On June 29, the White House reiterated this with a statement from spokesman Ian Sams: “As we have said many times before, the president was not in business with his son,” Sams said, according to Fox News.

That message is seen by Republicans as indicating a “clear shift” in the Biden administration’s messaging; they’d previously said the president had no knowledge of his son’s dealings abroad. In this version, it’s just enough for the president to say he was never in business with his son.

“This statement deviates from previous White House statements and brings forward concerns that the president knew of his son’s foreign business deals,” said Comer, House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith.

🚨 JOE WAS ON THE PHONE 🚨 In at least a dozen instances, Hunter put his father, then VP, on speakerphone with his overseas business partners. In one instance with Biden associate Devon Archer, two Burisma executives explicitly asked Hunter, “Can you ring your dad?” We look… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 24, 2023

The Oversight Committee Republicans aren’t going to get any answers out of Biden, so they want to hear from Archer. He might not know whether Joe was really with Hunter when the CEFC message was sent, but perhaps he can shed some light on whether the president was at his house on July 30, 2017.

If so, things might start to look pretty bleak for our conveniently forgetful president.

