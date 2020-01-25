Joe Biden Claims DACA Recipients Are 'More American Than Most' Americans

The children of illegal immigrants are “more American than most Americans,” according to Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden extolled the virtues of recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program during a campaign stop Thursday in Ames, Iowa, according to National Review.

“These kids have come, they’ve done well, most of these kids — there’s a lot of them, and they’re not just Hispanic, they’re Asian-Pacific Islanders as well, and they in fact have done very, very well,” Biden said.

“In many cases, they’re more American than most Americans are because they have done well in school,” he said.

“They believe the basic principles that we all share. I think they should be, in fact, put on a path to citizenship,” Biden added.

Not everyone agreed with Biden’s remarks:

I did well in school. I served in the Army MP Regiment for 24 years. I stop at stop signs. I adopt pets rather than support pet mills. So Screw You @JoeBiden. I’m an American & you’re welcome for your 1A rights. #Dumbpeopletown #USA — Linda C. Rodriguez (@LindaRodriguez3) January 23, 2020

Is this just a Biden Gaffe or does he mean it? In most cases these Daca Kids are more American than American Kids? Really Joe, I think you have a problem with Americans. How about instead of making illegals citizens you pick out kids you like the most, and move to their country? — Tim Horton (@SdaTim) January 24, 2020

I am done with DACA and Dreamers. Ungrateful, entitled, not ready for the privilege of American citizenship. Go home and submit your paperwork, wait for the process. US pays for their education and medical care and they demand more. Biden meant what he said, Demonrats’ plans! — Proud&Unaffiliated (@Ziggyfan_1) January 24, 2020

Biden claims DACA folks more American than Americans. What a disgraceful thing to say! DACA folks are illegals who Barry tried to legalize unconstitutionally. SC must so rule this term or we have no nation. — HowardH (@HH41848213) January 22, 2020

A 2018 study from the National Bureau of Economic Research claimed DACA led to a 2.2 percentage point increase in school attendance of Hispanic immigrants between the ages of 14 and 18.

However, a November 2019 report from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said that in 10.38 percent of 765,166 approved DACA cases, the recipient has an arrest record.

It also noted that 38.71 percent of individuals whose application to become a DACA recipient was denied have an arrest on their record.

Biden’s campaign emphasizes his support for DACA, which former President Barack Obama created via executive order.

“As Vice President, Biden championed the creation and expansion of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program; the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA) program; the Central American Minors program, which allowed parents with legal status in the U.S. to apply to bring their children up from Central America to live with them; and the creation of a White House task force to support new Americans and help them integrate into their new homes and communities,” his campaign website says.

The DAPA program was ended under the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump announced in 2017 he was terminating DACA, though the issue is now in the courts.

“The Trump Administration made the cruel and counterproductive decision to terminate DACA, throwing into turmoil the lives of millions of Dreamers. Dreamers and their parents should have a roadmap to citizenship through legislative immigration reform,” Biden’s website says.

“But in the meantime, Biden will remove the uncertainty for Dreamers by reinstating the DACA program, and he will explore all legal options to protect their families from inhumane separation.”

“Biden will also ensure Dreamers are eligible for federal student aid (loans, Pell grants) and are included in his proposals to provide access to community college without debt and invest in HBCU/Hispanic Serving Institution/Minority Serving Institutions, which will help Dreamers contribute even more to our economy.”

