Joe Biden Claims DACA Recipients Are 'More American Than Most' Americans

By Jack Davis
Published January 25, 2020 at 7:59am
The children of illegal immigrants are “more American than most Americans,” according to Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden extolled the virtues of recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program during a campaign stop Thursday in Ames, Iowa, according to National Review.

“These kids have come, they’ve done well, most of these kids — there’s a lot of them, and they’re not just Hispanic, they’re Asian-Pacific Islanders as well, and they in fact have done very, very well,” Biden said.

“In many cases, they’re more American than most Americans are because they have done well in school,” he said.

“They believe the basic principles that we all share. I think they should be, in fact, put on a path to citizenship,” Biden added.

Not everyone agreed with Biden’s remarks:

A 2018 study from the National Bureau of Economic Research claimed DACA led to a 2.2 percentage point increase in school attendance of Hispanic immigrants between the ages of 14 and 18.

However, a November 2019 report from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said that in 10.38 percent of 765,166 approved DACA cases, the recipient has an arrest record.

Do you think DACA recipients are "more American than most Americans?"

It also noted that 38.71 percent of individuals whose application to become a DACA recipient was denied have an arrest on their record.

Biden’s campaign emphasizes his support for DACA, which former President Barack Obama created via executive order.

“As Vice President, Biden championed the creation and expansion of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program; the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA) program; the Central American Minors program, which allowed parents with legal status in the U.S. to apply to bring their children up from Central America to live with them; and the creation of a White House task force to support new Americans and help them integrate into their new homes and communities,” his campaign website says.

The DAPA program was ended under the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump announced in 2017 he was terminating DACA, though the issue is now in the courts.

“The Trump Administration made the cruel and counterproductive decision to terminate DACA, throwing into turmoil the lives of millions of Dreamers. Dreamers and their parents should have a roadmap to citizenship through legislative immigration reform,” Biden’s website says.

“But in the meantime, Biden will remove the uncertainty for Dreamers by reinstating the DACA program, and he will explore all legal options to protect their families from inhumane separation.”

“Biden will also ensure Dreamers are eligible for federal student aid (loans, Pell grants) and are included in his proposals to provide access to community college without debt and invest in HBCU/Hispanic Serving Institution/Minority Serving Institutions, which will help Dreamers contribute even more to our economy.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







