The Biden campaign apparatus is at it once again this week with misinformation regarding President Donald Trump and the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time, the dishonesty came straight from the horse’s mouth, with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden himself suggesting different action on the part of Trump administration earlier this year could have prevented “all” of the roughly 200,000 deaths that befell the United States throughout the course of the outbreak.

“If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning,” Biden said, “all the people would still be alive.

“All the people. I’m not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data,” he added.

The remarks came in a CNN town hall that aired Thursday in anticipation of the looming Nov. 3 presidential elections — and, as The Washington Times pointed out, network host Anderson Cooper was unsurprisingly negligent in failing to challenge them in the moment:

Biden claims Trump is responsible for every single person who has died from COVID-19: “If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive. All the people — I’m not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data.” pic.twitter.com/Z6tkk9NzHi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 18, 2020

Luckily for the American people, the last microscopic thread of left-wing establishment media credibility has not yet been severed.

The Washington Post, atypically comfortable fact-checking the Democratic nominee in recent weeks, was quick to challenge the claim by noting that Biden was “making this up.”

“There is no data to support this, even if the president had moved rapidly in January to deal with the coronavirus and been able to persuade the Chinese leadership to be more forthcoming about the situation,” The Post reported.

“Even nations that have been praised for their handling of the pandemic, such as South Korea, New Zealand and Iceland, have suffered some deaths (377 in South Korea, 25 in New Zealand and 10 in Iceland).

“In the United States, with 50 states run by governors, policies have varied greatly. Trump has been faulted for not articulating a national plan, but he would have had trouble persuading every governor to follow the exact same path,” The Post added.

Biden told a bold-faced lie about his opponent on national television and went entirely unchallenged in the moment.

Donald Trump is not responsible for COVID-19, but he is responsible for his failed response and for lying to the American people. pic.twitter.com/cWuEoHiUxj — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 15, 2020

This is not the first time the Biden apparatus has been dishonest in its claims regarding COVID-19, either.

Earlier this week, Biden suffered an embarrassing callout at the hands of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign after recirculating a portion of a negative video advertisement declared misleading by fact checkers.

The clip, which resurfaced Tuesday on official Biden campaign social media accounts, appears to show Trump referring to COVID-19 as a “hoax” while addressing a rally audience on Feb. 28.

Of course, Trump never made any such claim.

The president’s Feb. 28 remarks had instead been deceptively edited by the Biden campaign.

Once again, the misinformation, both from Biden’s campaign and others on the left, was so pronounced that the left-wing establishment media was forced to respond, with fact checks coming in from The Post, PolitiFact, Snopes and, yes, even CNN.

Joe Biden is pushing doctored videos of President Trump again, falsely claiming he called the coronavirus a hoax. This has been debunked by 6 independent fact checkers. The Washington Post gave Biden 4 Pinnochios for this manipulated media! https://t.co/brqC2Kr85I pic.twitter.com/F3aFOgwu8T — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 17, 2020

The only problem remains that these high-profile fact checks were marginalized to the print and digital, never really coming from the mouths of left-wing talking heads.

Given the fact that human beings have a propensity to remember false claims over their subsequent corrections and retractions, it stands to reason that television news networks should challenge Democratic dishonesty the way they challenge Trump: with substantial airtime and urgency.

Biden has promised the American people he is a decent politician for an indecent time.

Blatant lies and misinformation do not fit that bill.

And some network-administered accountability is in order.

