Joe Biden Compares Trump to Infamous Pro-Segregation Democrat

Former Vice President Joe Biden used a Tuesday political rally to compare President Donald Trump to George Wallace, the infamous pro-segregation governor who was also a Democrat.

“No president has ever led by fear. Not Lincoln. Not Roosevelt. Not Kennedy. Not Reagan,” Biden said during the rally in Orlando, Florida.

Biden then compared the president to Wallace saying, “This president is more like George Wallace than George Washington!”

Wallace was a four-time governor of Alabama in the 1960s and is remembered mostly for his segregationist policies. The fact Wallace, a three-time presidential candidate, was a Democrat was not mentioned by Biden.

“Democrats have to choose hope over fear, unity over division,” Biden said. “We have to choose our allies over our enemies. We have to choose truth over lies.”

In an interview with CNN on Monday, Biden took a jab at the president in regards to the migrant caravan that is making its way toward the U.S. border.

“The caravan is 2,000 miles away,” Biden told CNN. “He’s making it sound like they’re breaking through the border. This is hysteria on his part.”

The president countered the criticism that he’s provoking fear for political reasons. “I’m a very non-political person. And that’s why I got elected president,” he told reporters Tuesday at the White House.

When pressed if he had proof that people from the Middle East were part of the caravan, Trump replied, “There’s no proof of anything.”

“There could very well be,” he added. “There’s no proof of anything. There’s no proof of anything, but they could very well be.”

According to the Mexican news agency El Universal, the caravan has now surged to 14,000 Hondurans, not including migrants from other countries.

Biden took another jab at Trump during a political rally last week in Nevada, saying that the president has shredded American values.

“They’re being shredded by a president who’s all about himself,” Biden said. “It’s all about Donald. It’s not about anything else.”

Biden was in Florida campaigning for two Democrats, gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and Sen. Bill Nelson.

CNN notes that Biden could have also made the trip to Florida as part of the former VP’s own presidential aspirations.

“Biden’s trip to the battleground state comes as he’s weighing a potential presidential run in 2020, an idea he was unable to escape as people in the audience offered words of encouragement at his rallies,” CNN said.

