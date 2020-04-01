Joe Biden Confirms One Name He's Considering for Vice President: Michigan's Governor

Former Vice President Joe Biden confirmed this week that he is considering Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to be his running mate if he is chosen as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

“She made the list in my mind two months ago,” Biden told MSNBC host Brian Williams on Tuesday. “There’s probably going to be a list, I’m in the process of, Brian, we’ll have it by mid-April, putting together an organization that will run the background checks … by the second or third week in April.

“I’ve thought about some of the women who I believe are ready to be president and I think I can work with and would be willing to work with me. It’s going to be somewhere between six and 10 of them.”

How many names are on @JoeBiden‘s potential VP shortlist? The former vice president joins us for an in-depth conversation tonight at 11PM ET. Learn more: https://t.co/bDoHpBQFxX#11thHour pic.twitter.com/5LbX04qOa4 — 11th Hour (@11thHour) March 31, 2020

TRENDING: While Dems Lie About Trump's CDC Budget, Turns Out Obama Requested Millions in Cuts

During the March Democratic presidential debate held in Washington, D.C., Biden vowed he would pick a woman as his vice president.

“I commit that I will in fact pick a woman to be vice president,” the former vice president said.

When asked to confirm that he was committed to choosing a woman to be his running mate, Biden said unequivocally, “Yes.”

Biden has previously dropped hints about his running mate considerations, saying he would prefer to have some diversity on his ticket.

Do you think Whitmer would be a good choice for Biden's running mate? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 16% (406 Votes) 84% (2207 Votes)

“Whomever I pick, preferably it will be someone who was of color and/or a different gender, but I’m not making that commitment until I know that the person I’m dealing with I can completely and thoroughly trust as authentic and on the same page [as me],” he told The Washington Post in August.

Whitmer, who endorsed Biden in March and serves as a co-chairwoman of his national campaign, said last month that she wouldn’t be his running mate, The Detroit News reported.

“I think it’s important that he has a woman running mate, to be honest. I think that there are a lot of phenomenal potential running mates for him,” she said.

“I’m going to help him vet and make sure he’s got a great running mate. It is not going to be me. But I’m going to have a hand in helping make sure that he hs got the rounded out ticket that can win.”

Whitmer has accused President Donald Trump of preventing her state from getting the equipment it needs to fight the coronavirus, according to Politico.

RELATED: Former Obama Adviser Expects 'Historical' Turnout for Trump, Says Biden Is in Trouble

“What I’ve gotten back is that vendors with whom we’ve procured contracts — they’re being told not to send stuff to Michigan,” she said.

Trump lashed out at Whitmer in a Friday tweet, saying she was “way in over her head.”

I love Michigan, one of the reasons we are doing such a GREAT job for them during this horrible Pandemic. Yet your Governor, Gretchen “Half” Whitmer is way in over her head, she doesn’t have a clue. Likes blaming everyone for her own ineptitude! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

Biden came to the governor’s defense and said she “has been a tenacious fighter for Michigan families,” The Hill reported.

“Donald Trump could learn a thing or two from Governor Whitmer — speed matters, details matter, and people matter,” Biden said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.