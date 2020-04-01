SECTIONS
Joe Biden Confirms One Name He's Considering for Vice President: Michigan's Governor

By Erin Coates
Published April 1, 2020 at 10:27am
Former Vice President Joe Biden confirmed this week that he is considering Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to be his running mate if he is chosen as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

“She made the list in my mind two months ago,” Biden told MSNBC host Brian Williams on Tuesday. “There’s probably going to be a list, I’m in the process of, Brian, we’ll have it by mid-April, putting together an organization that will run the background checks … by the second or third week in April.

“I’ve thought about some of the women who I believe are ready to be president and I think I can work with and would be willing to work with me. It’s going to be somewhere between six and 10 of them.”

During the March Democratic presidential debate held in Washington, D.C., Biden vowed he would pick a woman as his vice president.

“I commit that I will in fact pick a woman to be vice president,” the former vice president said.

When asked to confirm that he was committed to choosing a woman to be his running mate, Biden said unequivocally, “Yes.”

Biden has previously dropped hints about his running mate considerations, saying he would prefer to have some diversity on his ticket.

“Whomever I pick, preferably it will be someone who was of color and/or a different gender, but I’m not making that commitment until I know that the person I’m dealing with I can completely and thoroughly trust as authentic and on the same page [as me],” he told The Washington Post in August.

Whitmer, who endorsed Biden in March and serves as a co-chairwoman of his national campaign, said last month that she wouldn’t be his running mate,  The Detroit News reported.

“I think it’s important that he has a woman running mate, to be honest. I think that there are a lot of phenomenal potential running mates for him,” she said.

“I’m going to help him vet and make sure he’s got a great running mate. It is not going to be me. But I’m going to have a hand in helping make sure that he hs got the rounded out ticket that can win.”

Whitmer has accused President Donald Trump of preventing her state from getting the equipment it needs to fight the coronavirus, according to Politico.

“What I’ve gotten back is that vendors with whom we’ve procured contracts — they’re being told not to send stuff to Michigan,” she said.

Trump lashed out at Whitmer in a Friday tweet, saying she was “way in over her head.”

Biden came to the governor’s defense and said she “has been a tenacious fighter for Michigan families,” The Hill reported.

“Donald Trump could learn a thing or two from Governor Whitmer — speed matters, details matter, and people matter,” Biden said.

