Joe Biden Defends His Behavior, Will ‘Listen Respectfully’ to Accusers

Former Vice president Joe Biden speaks at the University of Pennsylvania’s Irvine Auditorium February 19, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.Win McNamee / Getty ImagesFormer Vice president Joe Biden speaks at the University of Pennsylvania’s Irvine Auditorium February 19, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published March 31, 2019 at 6:42am
Modified March 31, 2019 at 11:27am
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Sunday he doesn’t believe he ever acted inappropriately toward women but will “listen respectfully” to suggestions he did.

Biden, who is deciding whether to join the 2020 presidential race, released a new statement in response to allegations from a Nevada politician that he kissed her on the back of the head in 2014 and made her uncomfortable.

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately,” he said.

“If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”

The allegation was made in a New York Magazine article written by Lucy Flores, a former Nevada state representative and the 2014 Democratic nominee for Nevada lieutenant governor.

Going on the attack against the prospective 2020 contender, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Flores was “quite bold” to “go up against the highest levels of her political party” with the allegations and suggested that Biden should consider apologizing to Flores.

“If anybody just types in ‘Creepy Uncle Joe Videos’ you come up with a treasure trove,” Conway told “Fox News Sunday.”

“I think Joe Biden has a big problem here because he calls it affection and handshakes. His party calls it completely inappropriate,” she said.

Some of the Democratic presidential candidates have expressed support for Flores, but they haven’t said it disqualifies Biden from joining the race.

Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a candidate for president, said she had “no reason not to believe” Flores’ allegations.

“And I think we know from campaigns and from politics that people raise issues and they have to address them and that’s what he will have to do with the voters if he gets into the race,” Klobuchar told ABC’s “This Week.”

Speaking to reporters in Iowa over the weekend, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro said they believed Flores and indicated it’s up to Biden to decide whether he should join the race.

In the New York Magazine article published Friday, Flores wrote that she and Biden were waiting to take the stage during a rally in Las Vegas before the 2014 election.

“I felt two hands on my shoulders. I froze. ‘Why is the vice president of the United States touching me?'” Flores wrote.

“He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head.”

The rally’s organizer, Henry R. Munoz III, said in a statement Saturday that he spoke to several key people and staff who attended the rally and that they “do not believe that circumstances support allegations that such an event took place.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







