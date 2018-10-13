Joe Biden Drops Subtle Hint About 2020 White House Run

During a recent event in the United Kingdom, former Vice President Joe Biden left the door open for a 2020 presidential run, saying he isn’t a candidate “at this point.”

A frequent critic of President Donald Trump, Biden remained coy when discussing his own aspirations ahead of the important election.

“I think there are many people in the Democratic Party that can defeat Trump and not a single aspiring candidate that I can think of for the nomination — and I am not one at this point — does not have a better understanding and formulation of American foreign policy than President Trump,” he told the audience at the foreign affairs think tank Chatham House.

Biden denied he was “being rankly partisan” in his portrayal of the president’s fitness for office, adding that Trump “acknowledged at the outset he didn’t know a lot about foreign policy.”

Trump and Biden have aired their personal and partisan differences publicly in the past, including multiple references to an imagined physical altercation.

TRENDING: Melania Trump Finally Reveals the Meaning of Her ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket

Earlier this year, Biden said Trump reminded him of the type of person he would have beaten up in high school, prompting the president to retaliate on Twitter.

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy,” Trump tweeted. “Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

The former vice president went on to mention Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California as one of the likely 2020 candidates who could provide a “more enlightened foreign policy” than the current administration.

Do you think Joe Biden will run for president in 2020? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Biden, who has said he will revisit the possibility of a White House bid following next month’s midterm elections, used his recent remarks to address an ideology he claims is threatening democracies around the world.

Calling them “demagogues” and “charlatans,” he said these activists are “incompetent but they also provide incomplete and distorted information and telling those who are worried that the reason for their worry is the immigrant, the outsider, the other.”

Citing “the alt-right and others,” Biden blamed these political movements for leaving American values “shredded.”

He also pointed to global issues as a major concern for America and its allies.

“We’re navigating a new relationship with a rising China and a declining but aggressive Russia,” he said. “China seeks to establish itself as a hegemon and global power broker, and Russia is using every tool at its disposal to destabilize and sow discord.”

RELATED: Flashback: Biden Rejected FBI’s Clarence Thomas Report

Biden said he believes aggression from Russia and China will “threaten the sovereignty and political independence of their neighbors, disrupt the ability to defend our alliances, ensure our security and advance our prosperity.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.