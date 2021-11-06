Share
Commentary

Joe Biden and Establishment Media Are Lying to You, the Jobs Report Actually Isn't Great

 By Grant Atkinson  November 6, 2021 at 7:24am
Share

President Joe Biden used the October jobs report to brag about his supposed accomplishments on Friday. In reality, the report was not nearly as encouraging as Biden would have people believe.

According to Yahoo, there were some reasons to be excited about the report. It said a total of 531,000 workers were added to nonfarm payrolls in October. Unemployment also fell to 4.6 percent, the lowest number since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Eager for a much-needed win, Biden took the opportunity to brag about himself in a news briefing Friday morning.

“Americans are getting back to work. Our economy is starting to work for more Americans,” he said. “Thanks to the economic plan we put through in Congress earlier this year and a successful vaccine deployment, America continues to add jobs at a record pace.”

Trending:
Seconds After Being Shot by Alec Baldwin, Here's What Halyna Hutchins Told Someone Nearby

While it is true that 531,000 more people are on payrolls than a month ago, Yahoo said the number was misleading. That is because there are still millions fewer Americans employed today than before the pandemic.

“The ongoing decline in the unemployment rate and strong wage growth suggest labor market slack is diminishing rapidly,” Bank of America analysts wrote, according to Yahoo.

“That said, there are still 4.2 million fewer people employed today than in February 2020 and the labor force participation rate was unchanged at 61.6%.”

Even with his so-called “historic” progress, Biden still faces an unemployment rate that is a full 1.1 percentage points higher than it was in February 2020.

The numbers also suggest that Biden’s progress is largely still a recovery from an artificial downturn created by COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns.

In order to claim his economy is better than former President Donald Trump’s, Biden would have to improve upon Trump’s pre-pandemic numbers, not just get back to where things were.

ING economist James Knightley said the October report showed “​​decent U.S. jobs growth, but it should be so much better.” Knightley added he felt a “sense of mild disappointment.”

The Biden administration also touted wage increases, which Yahoo said have risen 4.9 percent since last year. But Knightley explained the real consequences of inflated wages.

Related:
Biden Responds to Skyrocketing Gas Prices by Thinking About Shutting Down Another American Pipeline

“Pay will have to be bid higher, with those cost increases likely passed onto consumers,” he predicted.

In addition, it is pretty clear that Biden’s unemployment benefits were encouraging Americans not to work. CNBC reported that October’s drop in jobless claims was “the result in good part from enhanced unemployment benefits expiring.”

In other words, Biden was paying people to stay home and not work, and now he is taking credit for those people actually going back to work after he stopped paying them.

While more people on payrolls is good news, these numbers do not represent some massive victory for Biden. The economy is still in much worse shape today than it was in the pre-pandemic Trump era.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




loading
Joe Biden and Establishment Media Are Lying to You, the Jobs Report Actually Isn't Great
NJ Senate Pres Won't Concede to Conservative Truck Driver Who Beat Him: '12,000 Ballots Recently Found'
Residents of Brandon, MN, Discover 2 Anti-Biden Words Attached to Town Signs
BuzzFeed Touts 'Historic Firsts' from Elections, Leaves 2 Glaring Omissions
Shaq Tells His Kids the Harsh Truth About His Mountain of Wealth
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.