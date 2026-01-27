Joe Biden Gets Hit with a Reality Check After Issuing a Statement on ICE Shooting

Former President Joe Biden has a heartfelt message for Americans.

“Slardumpfrinagle, man,” the former president said in between spoonfuls of tapioca pudding.

Meanwhile, in actual news, Tuesday on the social media platform X, Biden — or more likely the lunatic staffer who writes Biden’s posts — issued a deranged statement on the recent violence directed primarily against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minnesota, a statement that prompted X users to remind the former president of his responsibility for the current illegal-immigration mess while at the same time reminding us all of the difficulty in co-existing with Democrats incapable of basic honesty or decency.

“Minnesotans have reminded us all what it is to be American, and they have suffered enough at the hands of this Administration,” Biden wrote as part of a lengthier post. “Violence and terror have no place in the United States of America, especially when it’s our own government targeting American citizens.”

Read that last sentence again from the perspective of those whom the Biden administration terrorized.

For instance, how might the victims of Biden’s retribution following the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021, feel about it? After all, Biden’s FBI sent armored vehicles into American towns in search of J6 suspects.

And what about the peaceful anti-abortion activists imprisoned under the Biden regime? Upon taking office in 2025, President Donald Trump pardoned well over a thousand victims of J6- and abortion-related persecution.

In short, the Biden administration rates as the most tyrannical in American history.

Nonetheless, with unmitigated gall, Biden wrote of “justice” and “love,” not for the Americans brutalized and murdered thanks to his open-border policy, but for two anti-ICE agitators, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who lost their lives while impeding ICE operations in separate incidents this month.

“Now, justice requires full, fair, and transparent investigations into the deaths of the two Americans who lost their lives in the city they called home. Jill and I are sending strength to the families and communities who love Alex Pretti and Renee Good as we all mourn their senseless deaths,” the former president concluded.

What has unfolded in Minneapolis this past month betrays our most basic values as Americans. We are not a nation that guns down our citizens in the street. We are not a nation that allows our citizens to be brutalized for exercising their constitutional rights. We are not a… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 27, 2026

Indignant responses came swiftly on X.

Several users, for instance, reminded Biden of his border betrayal and encouraged him to “sit this one out.”

This didn’t come out of nowhere. You spent four years eroding enforcement, blurring lines and gutting public trust, then walked away. Your presidency left chaos behind. — TheSilentMajority (@XS1lentMaj0rity) January 27, 2026

Sit this one out. You let all of them 👇 into our country. pic.twitter.com/RBffXgD9mb — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) January 27, 2026

Others excoriated Biden for his and the Democrats’ failure to mention American victims of violent illegal immigrants.

Not a peep from you when Laken Riley lost her life to an illegal. Not a peep for any of the American citizens who lost their lives to and illegal alien. You’re trash. — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) January 27, 2026

What happened in Minneapolis is because of YOU, if you never opened the border this would never happen. Their 🩸 is on your soul. pic.twitter.com/dv82cf770q — J (@JayTC53) January 27, 2026

Indeed, Biden and the Democrats’ behavior toward those victims is almost unfathomable. Then again, nothing short of demonic possession could explain many leftists’ actions.

The February 2024 murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley qualifies as a perfect illustration.

At the time, Biden could barely bring himself to mention the 22-year-old victim. At his 2024 State of the Union, when challenged to “say her name,” Biden called her “Lincoln Riley.”

Then, during Trump’s address to Congress in March, Democrats en masse refused to stand or clap in acknowledgment of Riley’s family or the family of Jocelyn Nungary, a 12-year-old Texas girl also murdered by illegal immigrants.

Now, however, they have sympathy for the families of Good and Pretti?

As one X user put it, Biden and the Democrats appear to have stoked all this madness by design.

“You rebrand violent insurrectionists as martyrs to fuel the chaos you crave,” the user wrote. “You mourn these criminals because they were the foot soldiers of your war on Western civilization. The Democrat party is a terrorist organization masquerading as governance.”

You rebrand violent insurrectionists as martyrs to fuel the chaos you crave. You mourn these criminals because they were the foot soldiers of your war on Western civilization. The Democrat party is a terrorist organization masquerading as governance. You surrendered Minneapolis… — Saggezza Eterna (@FinalTelegraph) January 27, 2026

In short, we might mock Biden for his babbling idiocy. But the former president remains a prominent mouthpiece for those who despise everything good and true. Praise God that so many X users can recognize as much.

