Someone on President Joe Biden’s communications team must have believed, for whatever reason, that it was time for the president to tweet his support for one of the Democratic Party’s traditional allies — organized labor.

Perhaps they thought it would be a way to reverse — or at least to slow down — his recent weakness in some of the polls.

Unfortunately, while that might been a wise tactic in the pre-Elon Musk days of Twitter, apparently they forgot that there’s a new sheriff in town.

The tweet was simple and direct, if unspecific: “I make no apologies for being the most pro-union president in American history.”

I make no apologies for being the most pro-union president in American history. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 20, 2023

So far as The Western Journal is aware, no one had asked the president for such an apology in the first place. Biden himself, however, might be asking for an apology now — from whomever thought this tweet was a good idea.

Because response on Twitter was also simple and direct — and perhaps somewhat more factual.

Readers who contribute to the social media platform’s “Community Notes” function added a fact check to Biden’s claim in the form of short statement about Biden’s support for unions, as well as a link to a Reuters article about it.

“On December 22, 2022, President Biden signed a bill to block the railroad union from striking,” the note said.

The Reuters piece, titled “Biden signs bill to block U.S. railroad strike,” explained that the president had in early December signed bi-partisan legislation — the bill passed the Senate with an 80-15 vote — over the objections of four labor unions.

Eight other unions had ratified the deal, Reuters said.

“Rail carriers make record profits. Rail workers get zero paid sick days. Is this OK? Paid sick leave is a basic human right. This system is failing,” Teamsters President Sean O’Brien wrote on Twitter after the Senate vote.

Rail carriers make record profits. Rail workers get zero paid sick days. Is this OK? Paid sick leave is a basic human right. This system is failing. — Sean O’Brien (@TeamsterSOB) December 1, 2022

That the responsibility for the final disposition of the bill fell directly at the feet of the president was never in doubt.

Biden “even deployed two Cabinet members — Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — on Thursday to sell Senate Democrats on voting to prevent a work stoppage and impose the rail deal minus the sick leave workers wanted,” Politico reported at the time.

Twitter users had a lot to say about the attempted presidential boast.

I make no apologies that I’m thrilled to see your ratings drop like a rock! pic.twitter.com/Q3kscaqh9M — Amerigo 🇺🇸 (@OKStormTrax) April 20, 2023

You could at least apologize for being the most divisive President in American history. — Mega MAGA🇺🇸Sunny Days🌞Deplorable Hoosier🇺🇸 (@SmellyCat2Sunny) April 20, 2023

When somebody tells you who they are, believe them. pic.twitter.com/QnEIgGPsO7 — 🇺🇸 1 pi$$ed off Otto Werkr 🇺🇸 (@OttoWerkr) April 20, 2023

Some users appeared to agree with Biden’s claim — but still weren’t impressed.

This is not the brag your Twitter interns think it is. — Meara (@MillennialOther) April 20, 2023

Ya, we know. You put teachers unions over children’s education every time. — J L Fairchild (@J_L_Fairchild) April 20, 2023

The contract imposed by the Senate “includes a 24% compounded pay increase over five years and five annual $1,000 lump-sum payments,” Reuters reported.

