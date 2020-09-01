SECTIONS
Joe Biden Gets Ruthlessly Heckled at Rare Public Appearance

By Erin Coates
Published September 1, 2020 at 11:53am
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was heckled during a rare public appearance Monday as he delivered pizzas to firefighters in Pittsburgh.

“Hey, Joe! You finally got out of the basement!” the man said.

“Hey, Joe! Trump would have given us steak!”

Tyler Pager of Bloomberg News reported that the heckler was waving a Trump flag and was standing on a truck parked across the street.

The Trump supporter also said that Biden had abandoned Pennsylvania and wouldn’t win the state in November, according to Bloomberg.

The man pointed to the Democratic nominee’s conflicting statements on fossil fuels, saying, “You’re for fracking now? You were against fracking!”

Do you think Biden will win November's election?

Biden — who was making his first campaign trip since the Democratic National Convention — removed his mask and yelled back, “Don’t jump!”

The former vice president was delivering pizzas to a local firefighters union in a campaign event when the incident occurred; the International Association of Fire Fighters endorsed Biden early during the primaries.

Earlier in the day, Biden criticized President Donald Trump’s response to the violent demonstrations in cities across the country.

“This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country. He can’t stop the violence — because for years he has fomented it,” Biden said.

“He may believe mouthing the words ‘law and order‘ makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is.”

Biden’s speech was meant to be an answer to Vice President Mike Pence’s assertion during the Republican National Convention that people “won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” ABC News reported. Rioting has raged in many Democratic-run cities since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

“Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is re-elected?” Biden said.

“We need justice in America. And we need safety in America.”

He claimed that Trump has “failed to protect America” and is now trying to scare people.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







