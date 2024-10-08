Joe Biden Hands Karine Jean-Pierre a Promotion Effective Immediately

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is now a senior adviser at the White House, according to a new report.

The report from ABC said that the promotion took effect immediately.

“Karine has been a trusted advisor to the president and all of us here at the White House since day one. Her counsel will be critical to get as much done as possible for the American people in the coming months,” said Jeff Zients, the White House chief of staff.

The promotion showed “the faith that Biden has in her, as well as his commitment to having diverse and inter-generational voices guiding him in his decisions,” according to ABC.

Jean-Pierre has been the press secretary since 2022.

In April, when Biden was seeking re-election, a report in the New York Post said that some White House insiders had been mounting a pressure campaign to oust Jean-Pierre. The White House denied the report at the time.

Jean-Pierre lashed out Monday at questions about funding for hurricane victims, calling a question “misinformation,” according to the New York Post.

Peter Doocy of Fox News noted that the Biden-Harris administration has almost $157 million for refugees in Lebanon but is scraping the barrel to find money for the Federal Emergency Management Agency as Hurricane Milton approaches.

“We’ve taken this very seriously,” the White House spokeswoman responded. “More than $200 million that we have provided to the impacted areas, but instead, people want to do disinformation, misinformation, which is dangerous.”

Doocy asked how the disparity reflected the president’s values.

“Your whole premise of the question is misinformation, sir,” Jean-Pierre said

Karine Jean-Pierre STORMS out of the White House press briefing room after accusing Fox News’ Peter Doocy of spreading disinformation for simply asking why the Biden-Harris administration has enough money for Lebanon but not for North Carolina. Absolutely wild gaslighting here. pic.twitter.com/Pn7XL1O5qs — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 7, 2024

“Excuse me?” Doocy replied.

“Yes, yes, it’s misinformation. I just mentioned to you that we provided more than $200 million to folks who are impacted in the area,” she said

Last week, President Joe Biden said that “without additional funding, FEMA would be required to forgo longer-term recovery activities in favor of meeting urgent needs.”

So was Biden’s comment misinformation, Doocy wondered.

“No, the way you’re asking me the question is misinformation,” Jean-Pierre said. “There is money that we are allocating to the impacted areas, and there’s money there to help people who truly need it.”

“You can’t call a question that you don’t like ‘misinformation.’ That’s very unfair,” Doocy said.

Jean-Pierre sparred with Doocy for a little while longer before abruptly walking away and ending the briefing.

