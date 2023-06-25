A new allegation against President Joe Biden claims that during the time he was vice president in the Obama administration, he used a satellite phone paid for by a business operated by Hunter Biden to communicate with his son.

Peter Schweizer of the Government Accountability Institute made the allegation Sunday on the Fox News show “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Although Hunter Biden’s dealings have been under investigation since 2020, when the contents of his former laptop computer became public, the investigation by the House Oversight Committee has ramped up in recent weeks after the discovery of an FBI document alleging that in 2020, an informant was told that Joe Biden was involved in a bribery scandal.

The document has said that the informant was told Joe Biden and Hunter Biden were each offered $5 million. The claims have not been verified. Joe Biden has insisted he was never involved in any of his son’s business enterprises.

On Sunday, Schweizer said the hunt for a link between Hunter Biden and Joe Biden has borne fruit.

“It’s interesting, what is the line of communications between Hunter Biden and his business partners and Joe Biden when he’s vice president of the United States? It’s not the government phone, it’s not Joe Biden’s personal phone,” Schweizer said.

“We know from the laptop that Hunter Biden’s business paid for a private phone line that Joe Biden used while he was vice president. It was from AT&T, it was $300 a month, it was a global phone where you could access somebody anywhere around the world,” he said.

Schweizer said he hopes investigators have been able to learn about the phone’s activity.

“We shared that phone number and that account information with people in the House Oversight Committee. My hope is that they if they haven’t already, they will subpoena those records because I think it will give an indication on how tight the communication was,” he said.

He also speculated, saying, “And that may be the phone, for example, that the Ukrainian, the Burisma executive, might have used in this allegation that he talked to Joe Biden in recorded conversations.”

Last week, the House Oversight Committee released a transcript of an interview with whistleblower Gary Shapley Jr., who revealed the contents of one blockbuster message.

“For example, we obtained a July 30th, 2017, WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to Henry Zhao, where Hunter Biden wrote: ‘I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father,’” he said, according to the transcript.

Breitbart noted that Henry Zhao, to whom the message was sent, worked with Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC Energy and was connected to Chinese military intelligence.

Schweizer spoke about the Zhao connection on Sunday, according to Breitbart.

“We fixate on the criminal element of this, we also have to focus on the espionage element of this,” he said, noting that Zhao paid $5 million to Hunter Biden through “a company that he co-owned with the family of the minister of state security of China who’s in charge of the entire spy apparatus.”

“And you see that in every deal that Hunter Biden did in China. These individuals that are sending him money have ties to Chinese intelligence,” he said.

Host Maria Bartiromo then asked what the money was all about.

“The bulk of it, though, Peter, all this money that the Biden family has taken in, for what? What’s their business?” she said.

“The product was Joe Biden,” he said.

