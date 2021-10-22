Share
Commentary

Joe Biden Loses His Mind on Air, Claims to Have Been a Senator for 370 Years

 By Michael Austin  October 22, 2021 at 11:55am
Throughout his time serving as president, Biden has puzzled millions with his many gaffes, blunders and awkward mishaps.

One video from Thursday’s presidential town hall stands out as particularly peculiar, however, with Biden at one point appearing to lose his mind.

Speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Biden appears to have said “I was a Senator for 370 years.”

Don’t believe it? Watch for yourself:

The exchange began with Cooper asking Biden if he was close to closing a deal on the “Build Back Better” proposal.

“I think so. You know, look, I’ve been a … I was a Senator for 370 years and I was never … I was relatively good at putting together deals.”

Now, it could very well be that Biden was attempting to make a joke at his own expense, exaggerating the facts to poke fun at his old age. The audience did erupt into laughter as soon as he said it.

Is Joe Biden mentally competent?

But, even if that was the case, there’s no way to tell if he was serious or not from listening to his tone.

As Biden spoke, he appeared distant and absentminded, as if he had no idea where he was.

Could this analysis be a bit of a stretch? Could Biden have simply been tired?

Of course, but given his long history of similar gaffes, Biden hasn’t exactly earned the benefit of the doubt.

In fact, he made several others on Thursday night alone.

In yet another stunning display, the president at one point completely loses his train of thought.

While addressing a question regarding his administration’s failure to solve supply-chain issues, Biden said the following:

“With 40 percent of all products coming into the United States of America on the West Coast go through, uh, Los Angles and, uh, and, uh, um, uh, um, what am I doing here?” Biden said.

Cooper had to step in to save him, saying “Was it Long Beach or…”

“Long Beach, thank you,” Biden responded.

Can the American people truly put their faith in this man to lead them?

As each day passes, when it comes to that question, more and more Americans are answering no.

Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa




