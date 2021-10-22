Joe Biden Loses His Mind on Air, Claims to Have Been a Senator for 370 Years

Throughout his time serving as president, Biden has puzzled millions with his many gaffes, blunders and awkward mishaps.

One video from Thursday’s presidential town hall stands out as particularly peculiar, however, with Biden at one point appearing to lose his mind.

Speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Biden appears to have said “I was a Senator for 370 years.”

Don’t believe it? Watch for yourself:

Pres. Biden at #CNNTownHall: “I was a Senator for 370 years…” pic.twitter.com/c5qN0BwH7t — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 22, 2021

The exchange began with Cooper asking Biden if he was close to closing a deal on the “Build Back Better” proposal.

“I think so. You know, look, I’ve been a … I was a Senator for 370 years and I was never … I was relatively good at putting together deals.”

Now, it could very well be that Biden was attempting to make a joke at his own expense, exaggerating the facts to poke fun at his old age. The audience did erupt into laughter as soon as he said it.

Is Joe Biden mentally competent? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 13% (158 Votes) No: 87% (1074 Votes)

But, even if that was the case, there’s no way to tell if he was serious or not from listening to his tone.

As Biden spoke, he appeared distant and absentminded, as if he had no idea where he was.

Could this analysis be a bit of a stretch? Could Biden have simply been tired?

Of course, but given his long history of similar gaffes, Biden hasn’t exactly earned the benefit of the doubt.

In fact, he made several others on Thursday night alone.

In yet another stunning display, the president at one point completely loses his train of thought.

WATCH: Anderson Cooper has to help Joe Biden remember the city of Long Beach, California. “What am I doing here?” pic.twitter.com/oySsWcupXn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021

While addressing a question regarding his administration’s failure to solve supply-chain issues, Biden said the following:

“With 40 percent of all products coming into the United States of America on the West Coast go through, uh, Los Angles and, uh, and, uh, um, uh, um, what am I doing here?” Biden said.

Cooper had to step in to save him, saying “Was it Long Beach or…”

“Long Beach, thank you,” Biden responded.

Can the American people truly put their faith in this man to lead them?

As each day passes, when it comes to that question, more and more Americans are answering no.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.