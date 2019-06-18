Joe Biden Makes Bold Claims About Where He’ll Beat Trump

Former vice president and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden predicted Monday that he could beat President Donald Trump in several southern states including North and South Carolina, Georgia and even Texas and Florida.

“I plan on campaigning in the South,” Biden said at the Poor People’s Moral Action Congress at Trinity Washington University.

“If I’m your nominee I’m winning Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, believe it or not, and I believe we can win Texas and Florida. Look at the polling there now … I have no intention of walking away,” Biden said, according to The Hill.

Biden was one of 10 Democrats running for the nomination who spoke at the predominantly Hispanic and black school.

Biden made the bold prediction, despite past election data on poor Democratic performance in southern states.

TRENDING: Border Patrol Agent Offers To Give Ocasio-Cortez a Personal Tour of Detention Facility After ‘Disgusting’ Holocaust Comparison

No Democratic presidential candidate has taken Georgia since 1992 and South Carolina has not been in play for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1976, The Hill reported.

Texas has not elected a Democratic president since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Biden also took jabs at Trump during his speech.

“We have to stop letting these guys use the divisions that exist in the country as charlatans always do to divide the country,” Biden said.

Do you think Biden can defeat Trump in these southern states? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (1 Votes) 99% (138 Votes)

“We have a guy in the White House who has turned that into an art form.”

The former vice president said he would eliminate loopholes for the wealthiest Americans and do away with the GOP’s tax cuts to fund new programs for the poor.

Biden also said he would cut military spending to pay for new programs such as free community college and new child tax credits.

“We have all the money we need to do it,” Biden claimed.

Biden promised to expand access to Medicaid to the entire country.

RELATED: Watch: Trump’s Faith Adviser Gives Powerful Prayer Against Wicked Forces Trying To Stop Him

“I think everyone’s entitled to have total health care,” he said. “And what I would do is make sure that every single person — as I propose — every single person in the United States has access to Medicaid right off the bat.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.