A potential presidency based on lies just gave itself another push.

When former Vice President Joe Biden, the media-anointed winner of the 2020 presidential election, introduced the country to his national security team on Tuesday, he and his speechwriters decided to include more than just the usual hyperbole about a fresh administration.

He decided to do it with three lies that not only attacked the man he plans to succeed, but lard it up with lies about the past, the present and very likely the future.

“It’s a team that reflects the fact that America is back, ready to lead the world, not retreat from it,” Biden said, according to the Chicago Tribune.

It’s no easy task to tell three lies in one, but the man whose challenge to President Donald Trump was built largely on the duplicity of the mainstream media had no problem reeling off three shameless whoppers right in a row.

“America is back,” quoth the bunker-dwelling Biden. His team is “ready to lead” the world and “not retreat from it.”

The first three words are so demonstrably untrue they would be embarrassing to any man capable of shame.

The four years of President Donald Trump’s administration have been by no means a time of unalloyed world peace, but there have been zero signs that the United States had stepped back from its leadership role.

It’s exactly the opposite.

If the U.S. had really left the world stage beginning in January 2017, there would still be a murderous “caliphate” festering in the Middle East, spreading the Islamic State group’s particularly vicious brand of Islamist jihad and destroying countless lives — the majority of them Muslim — in the process.

Instead, Trump destroyed it.

If the U.S. had left the world stage, one of America’s closest allies, Israel, would not be making deals with hitherto enemy Arab nations, bringing real hope, at last, to one of the world’s most intransigent conflict points. Now, the Jewish state has entered into agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, and is reportedly in high-level talks with Saudi Arabia.

As for “ready to lead,” to say pretty much any administration born of the modern American Democratic Party is “ready to lead” the world is the kind of lie that betrays a willful ignorance of world affairs that would qualify for a CNN prime-time slot.

While Democratic presidents have unquestionably been leaders in the past (Roosevelt and Truman were Democrats), eight years of Barack Obama in the White House gave the 21st century precious little evidence that the party was interested in “leading” the world in much beyond appalling appeasement to the Islamist fascism (the Iran nuclear deal), economically suicidal environmental agreements that wouldn’t affect the world’s worst polluters one whit (the Paris climate agreement), and empty words about stopping aggression that did nothing to actually save lives on the ground (the infamous Obama “red line” regarding the Syrian civil war that did little more than open a door for increased Russian expansionism, as Alex Titus wrote in a 2018 National Review piece.)

And that’s only a short list. As the Heritage Foundation’s James Jay Carafano pointed out in a 2015 piece, the “lead from behind” strategy employed by the Obama administration saw the emergence of Libya as a lawless state feeding a refugee invasion of Europe, a revanchist Russia redrawing the map of Europe to steal the province of Crimea from Ukraine, and an increasingly aggressive China making its presence felt in Asia.

Even the 2010 raid that killed Al Quaeda leader Osama bin Laden, while one of the few laudable achievements of the Obama years and a genuine cause for national celebration, was more an act of national score-settling than any kind of global leadership. And Biden opposed even that when it happened.

And now the man who served as Obama’s vice president during those craven, incompetent years is vowing his team will “not retreat” from the world?

It’s a lie on its face. The eight years of the Obama presidency were little more than a retreat for the United States from confronting the world’s worst aggressions in favor of “attacking” the faculty-lounge problems of climate change abroad and making homosexual marriage legal at home.

A Biden administration, constrained by its own lunatic-left party base and without the Obama mystique, would be even less likely to act in a leadership role. And Joe Biden has to know that.

Fortunately, by the grace of God and the intelligence of the American voter, any Biden presidency would be faced with a greatly reduced Democratic majority in the House of Representatives and a potentially Republican Senate, pending the results of two runoff elections in Georgia in the Senate.

Those nuts-and-bolts political realities — especially the all-important Senate — would provide a much-needed brake on any Biden administration that ventured too far in “leading” the world into the failures of the Obama years.

Biden’s political opponents weren’t shy about going on the attack either.

Biden’s cabinet picks went to Ivy League schools,have strong resumes,attend all the right conferences & will be polite & orderly caretakers of America’s decline I support American greatness And I have no interest in returning to the “normal” that left us dependent on China — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 24, 2020

“Biden’s cabinet picks went to Ivy League schools, have strong resumes, attend all the right conferences & will be polite & orderly caretakers of America’s decline,” Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted Tuesday morning, before Biden’s national security announcement.

“I support American greatness. And I have no interest in returning to the ‘normal’ that left us dependent on China.”

In a tweet late Monday, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton recalled the complimentary but depressingly negative words about Biden written by Robert Gates, who served as defense secretary under both Obama and his predecessor, President George W. Bush.

As Bob Gates said, Joe Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” Now he’s surrounding himself with panda huggers who will only reinforce his instincts to go soft on China. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 23, 2020

In his 2014 memoir “Duty: Memoirs of a Secretary at War,” Gates wrote that Biden is “a man of integrity, incapable of hiding what he really thinks, and one of those rare people you know you could turn to for help in a personal crisis. Still, I think he’s been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

In an interview last year with “Face the Nation” on CBS, according to RealClearPolitics, Gates said he stood by those words.

So, former Secretary Gates is welcome to think what he wants about Biden’s integrity, but when it comes to Biden’s words Tuesday compared to the record of the administration he served, it’s clear there are some discrepancies.

They don’t reflect well on Biden. They don’t reflect well on his voters.

The 2020 presidential election is not yet decided officially decided, though it certainly appears that Biden has the upper hand in the contest. Considering his words Tuesday, that’s not reassuring.

This is a candidate whose campaign was built around mainstream-media enabled attacks that President Donald Trump is a racist, that his policies have made the country less safe, that the world would be more secure if he were not in the Oval Office.

The skewed conditions of the coronavirus pandemic have made it too easy for many Americans to forget, but the reality is that, by any honest measure, the United States domestically and the world at large is a better place for Trump’s four years in office.

But from a campaign based on lies, Biden’s words Tuesday were about what could be expected.

After all, this is a man who’s been wrong about every major foreign policy and national security decision for the past 40 years. He’s not likely to change now.

