Hunter Biden has already provided plenty of headaches for his father, President Joe Biden. A new report has found the president may now face an FBI probe relating to his son’s finances.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, emails recovered from a Hunter Biden laptop show communications between Hunter and Eric Scherwin. The outlet reported Scherwin works for consultancy Rosemont Seneca, and the emails suggest he was working on Joe Biden’s taxes in 2018 while the elder Biden was vice president.

In the emails, Scherwin reportedly suggested the Bidens had been paying each other’s household bills. The Daily Mail also said the emails reveal that the father and son shared at least some of their accounts.

Hunter Biden admitted last year that he was under federal investigation regarding his taxes. A former federal prosecutor who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the Daily Mail that the possibility of cash flow between Hunter and Joe Biden could make Joe subject to the probe.

“Whatever transaction you’re looking at, if there’s a connection to a family member or a friend, sure the answer is yes [they would be investigated],” he said.

“Obviously, if you’re talking about the President of the United States, you’d better have a pretty damn good reason to talk to that person.”

This is especially true in the case of Joe Biden. He has historically been able to avoid questions about his son’s corruption without being held accountable by the media or facing FBI inquiries.

In addition to corruption charges, the FBI and IRS are also examining Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings for possible money laundering, the Daily Mail reported.

Former U.S. Intelligence Officer John Cassara said if Joe Biden were not president, he would not most likely not have been able to avoid investigations from the FBI up to this point.

“The information available publicly is very worrisome, particularly in the areas of corruption,” he said. “They could go at this from all different avenues. Follow the corruption trail and then charge money laundering. Corruption is a predicate offense for money laundering.”

Even if Joe Biden once again avoids investigation, Cassara said his involvement with Hunter’s finances cast a dark shadow on him.

“This kind of thing should not be happening,” he said. “It undermines full faith in the US government. It undermines trust and our international reputation. It’s an embarrassment.”

The Daily Mail also found more connections suggesting a relationship between Biden’s vice presidential office and his son’s finances. For example, the outlet reported Rosemont Seneca received special favors from the White House during Joe Biden’s vice presidency, including tickets to exclusive events and private White House tours for its clients and associates.

In May 2018, Hunter allegedly enjoyed a week-long “bender” in a Hollywood hotel complete with drugs and a prostitute. According to the Daily Mail, the potential existence of a joint account between Hunter and his father “raises serious questions” about whether money from the account was used to fund that expedition.

The outlet reported Hunter Biden sent an email to an associate in 2018 saying he had been locked out of his bank account while his father was using it. He reportedly said “too many profile changes” led to the problem, suggesting he and Joe Biden were still sharing some finances in 2018.

In the past, Joe Biden has claimed he never benefited from his son’s foreign business ventures. Despite that, the Mail reported another message from Hunter Biden’s laptop shows Hunter telling his daughter Naomi that “half” his salary went toward paying his father’s bills.

At the very least, these developments constitute legitimate concern about the president and his financial relationship with his scandal-ridden son. The American people deserve full transparency when it comes to the president’s integrity, even if that means he must submit to an FBI investigation.

