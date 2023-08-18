Joe Biden Megadonor Gives Max Contribution to Trump GOP Rival, Other Liberals Follow His Lead

Multi-billionaires continue to fund the party of so-called “democracy.” In fact, if “democracy” requires it, they might even try to sabotage the other party’s primary.

On Thursday, the New York Post reported that multi-billionaire Barry Diller, founder of Fox Broadcasting Group and USA Broadcasting and senior executive of IAC and Expedia Group, has donated more than $100,000 to the re-election campaign for President Joe Biden.

Significantly, Diller has also given $50,000 to aid the presidential campaign of Republican Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor. In doing so, Diller has followed a recent trend of Democrats trying to influence Republican primary elections.

According to the Washington Post, Democrats spent tens of millions in advance of the 2022 midterm elections trying to prop up Republican primary candidates whom Democrats perceived as weaker and thus easier to defeat in the general election.

The strategy produced mixed results at best. The Post calculated that Democrats spent $53.3 million in 13 different Republican primaries. Yet fewer than half of the Democrats’ preferred candidates prevailed.

Still, they persist. In fact, liberals have donated to Christie in amounts both large and small.

The New York Post, for instance, reported that Kara Swisher, host of Vox Media’s “On with Kara Swisher” podcast, gave Christie a modest $5.

“I gave him money ’cause I want him to be on the stage. I want him to reach that number. And I really like debates,” Swisher said on a recent episode of her podcast according to the New York Post. “I watch them and I think it’s important that Trump has someone who actually can take him on a little better.”

Therein lies the real motive behind liberals’ support for Christie: their pathological obsession with former President Donald Trump.

Swisher gave Christie the equivalent of a latte. Diller, with a net worth of $3.8 billion, according to Forbes, contributed a good deal more. The effect, however, will be the same.

The New York Post also reported that a new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday showed that only 17 percent of registered Republicans have a favorable view of Christie.

Meanwhile, the latest RealClearPolitics average of nationwide polls for the Republican presidential nomination had Christie at 2.7 percent.

Still, Diller seems to regard Christie’s moribund presidential bid as a worthwhile investment.

“I think nominating Donald Trump has such destructive consequences that supporting Chris Christie’s campaign to stop that from happening is something I very much support,” Diller told the New York Post in an email. “I also like and respect Christie.”

As always, it’s about stopping Trump. Diller’s “like” and “respect” for Christie, genuine or otherwise, appeared in the email as total afterthoughts. In fact, Diller made no attempt to conceal as much.

It remains difficult to believe that Diller and other mega-rich liberals take Christie seriously.

Then again, they live in a world so far removed from the concerns of ordinary Americans that there is no telling what multi-billionaires might think.

If they can convince themselves that they represent “democracy,” then they can convince themselves of anything.

