Joe Biden Receives Michael Avenatti’s 2020 Endorsement

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden may not have asked for the endorsement of the president he served under, but he can count on the “enthusiastic support” of embattled lawyer Michael Avenatti.

“I am extremely happy that Joe Biden has decided to enter the race. He offers Dems the very best chance in 2020, especially in key states,” Avenatti wrote on Twitter Thursday after Biden announced his presidential bid.

“He has the fight, intelligence and fortitude to beat Trump and begin to make America, America again. He has my enthusiastic support.”

Avenatti was a cable news fixture because of his connection to adult film star Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump, and even briefly contemplated running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Now he’s facing indictments in two jurisdictions for extortion and bank and wire fraud.

Biden already has the endorsement of some well-known Democrats including Pennsylvania heavyweights former Gov. Ed Rendell and Sen. Bob Casey.

The former vice president enters a crowded field and must overcome his reputation as “creepy Joe” for allegedly making women uncomfortable, including one alleged account of hair-sniffing and a kiss brought forward by former Democratic Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores.

Politico reported that Biden told top donors and supporters on a Wednesday night conference call that the campaign will be “judged” by its first day of fundraising.

Folks, earlier today I announced that I’m running for President of the United States. The strength of this movement depends on you. Head over to https://t.co/yniXNJl7ia to make a donation today. #Joe2020 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2019

“The money’s important. We’re going to be judged by what we can do in the first 24 hours, the first week,” Biden said, according to Politico’s sources.

Biden’s competitors Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke have made headlines for their early fundraising that raked in cash from lots of small-dollar donors.

