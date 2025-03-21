Joe Biden Quietly Meets with DNC Chairman in Bid to Get 'Back In': Report

Supporters of President Donald Trump aren’t used to getting good news from establishment media outlets when it comes to the Biden family.

After legacy media spent four years covering for an increasingly debilitated Joe Biden rambling around the White House, conservatives have good reason to be suspicious of just about any mainstream news about the former president and his plans.

But if an NBC report Friday is on point, it could be the best thing for the GOP since the results of the November election came in.

Joe Biden wants “back in.”

Former President Biden has told some Democratic leaders he’ll raise funds, campaign and do anything else necessary for the party to recover lost ground as the Trump administration rolls back programs the party helped design. https://t.co/mGxaUrVn4l — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 21, 2025

Biden, according to NBC, has met quietly with Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin and “offered to help as the party struggles to regain its viability amid polling that shows its popularity has been sinking.”

If the party’s popularity is sinking, Biden is just the anchor it needs to keep it underwater.

The pathetic cadaver who embarrassed the country repeatedly during his years in power, with the connivance of his liberal media supporters, apparently thinks he has something to offer to the party that kicked him to the curb smack in the middle of a re-election campaign?

The autopen president, whose last acts in office included the disgraceful pardon of his own criminal son as well as pardons for political allies, is under the delusion that he can be part of the answer for a Democratic Party listing rudderless after Trump’s smashing win in 2024?

For Trump’s supporters the response is obvious:

Bring. It. On.

Just check out a fair sampling of responses to NBC’s X post:

Please, please do. — Benjamin Good (@BenjaminGood82) March 21, 2025

Because exactly what the party needs is more Joe Biden — James Rolley (@jrolley325) March 21, 2025



Maybe this one puts it best:

AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Truth (@TheTruthSearUm) March 21, 2025

What might be the funniest part about the report is how writers Peter Nicholas, Carol E. Lee and Megan Shannon struggled to make it sound serious.

The top half of it contains the obvious, and understandable, reluctance of Democrats to get back in bed with the Bidens — “So far, Biden’s overture seems to have fallen flat” they note with truly admirable understatement.

But then there’s a series of statements aimed at propping up the premise.

Former first lady Jill Biden “is also prepared to campaign and raise money for fellow Democrats as she and her husband settle into life back home in Delaware, a person close to her said.”

Biden himself is developing “a theme for his memoir.” (Maybe he could start with remembering his first name.)

“He has been splitting his time between Delaware and Washington for meetings in office space supplied by the federal government.”

And even this: “Some party activists believe Biden is an admired figure who remains a draw inside a grateful party.”

It’s true there might well be some Democrats who are “grateful” to Biden — his disastrous tenure was a gift to the left-wingers who used it to push massive spending programs that betrayed Biden’s campaign image as a “moderate.”

But it’s a good bet Biden is an “admired” figure pretty much nowhere outside of his Wilmington, Delaware, home (if there).

To Republicans and conservatives, he’s a grifting, corrupt figurehead of a party that used its power to damage the American economy, undermine its allies and coddle its enemies.

To Democrats, he’s the symbol of their 2024 election defeat to Trump — the man in American politics they’ve despised for a decade. But he thinks he can be part of the Democrat comeback?

He’s much more likely to divide an already fragmented party even further.

Conservatives might not look to the mainstream media for good news, but, if NBC is accurate, it doesn’t get much better — or comical — than this.

