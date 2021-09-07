Joe Biden Set to Step In as California Recall Election Gets Down to the Wire

Amid multiple crises at home and abroad, President Joe Biden will travel out west to campaign for embattled Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom faces a recall vote on Sept. 14, and polling from the deep-blue state shows it isn’t a foregone conclusion that he’ll keep his job.

The numbers apparently have the White House worried. The Hill reported on Tuesday that Biden will make his way to the Golden State to attempt to convince voters they should keep Newsom.

The announcement was made aboard Air Force Once by White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“He will be, I expect we’ll have more to report to all of you, or announce, on a trip he’ll take early next week,” Psaki said.

Biden is expected to attend several 9/11 memorial events on Saturday before he goes home to Wilmington, Delaware. The trip to California apparently will take place on Monday.

Vice President Kamala Harris also is slated to visit the state to help the Democrats fight the recall effort.

CNN reported Harris will be in the San Francisco Bay area Wednesday to offer her support for Newsom, whose COVID restrictions could have him potentially on the chopping block.

Newsom this weekend will join Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts in Los Angeles.

A Trafalgar Group poll released last week found 52 percent of its respondents wanted to keep Newsom, while the other 48 percent were either in favor of recalling him or had not yet made up their minds.

Of those running in the recall, Republican Larry Elder was the runaway favorite to replace Newsom, should the governor be removed by voters.

The candidate with the most votes will be installed as governor in the event that at least 50 percent of California voters vote to recall Newsom.

Democrats apparently are not taking any chances with regard to losing a governor to a recall, as they did when California’s Gray Davis was removed in 2003.

The situation is so serious that Biden will travel 48 hours after the 20th anniversary of 9/11, ignoring so many issues plaguing the country, to stand next to Newsom just a day before the election.

While Biden and Harris both have plans to campaign for Newsom, Americans are still trapped in Afghanistan.

Additionally, coronavirus infections are rising after Biden promised he would get the pandemic under control, and illegal immigrants are still streaming across the border every day.

