Joe Biden Slurs His Way Through Opening Remarks: 'Because Uh, by Cause It's Ellen General Motors'

If we didn’t know better, we’d think the Democratic presidential nominee was drunk on Monday when he delivered his opening remarks to a small group of supporters in Ohio.

Thanks to a Marie Claire magazine article on the subject published earlier this year, we know Biden isn’t a drinker.

Still, the 77-year-old slurred his speech heavily as he navigated his opening comments while addressing a small crowd of supporters in Toledo at a drive-in rally.

Democrats for years have knocked President Donald Trump when comparing him to former presidents, and specifically when comparing his remarks to those of 20th-century icons, such as John F. Kennedy and Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

During his first inauguration in 1933, Roosevelt said, in part, “This great Nation will endure as it has endured, will revive and will prosper. So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

The quote was an instant classic, and Trump actually carries that sentiment not only in his speeches but also in the way he lives and governs.

Trump, a plainspoken former Manhattan businessman, doesn’t deliver his lines as eloquently as the Roosevelts, Reagans and Kennedys of history, but his message is one of optimism, and it resonates.

Just look at the Florida crowd before Trump’s first rally since quickly defeating the coronavirus:

This is the most electric thing I’ve ever been a part of…. American Rock Concert supporting our @realDonaldTrump #MakeAmericaGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/1n39ak1l02 — Brian Clowdus (@BrianClowdus) October 12, 2020

But on the subject of eloquence, Biden lacks it in every way, shape and form.

Just watch Biden’s opening remarks from the mangled Monday speech in Ohio, where he appeared to tout the former robustness of the country’s automobile industry:

“Well, I tell you what. I uh — my dad was a modelbile man. I got through uh — school, and we got through uhhh — being ableduleadt after we lost a job up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, eyadda move down to Delaware Because uh, by cause it’s Ellen General Motors products— and so uhhh, I’ve known and my state — used to have the largest percentage of auto workers of any state in the nation,” Biden said.

It appears Biden was lamenting the decline of America’s auto industry, relative to where it was just a few decades ago.

It was a bit hard to understand, probably mostly for Biden’s sign language interpreter.

That’s gotta be a difficult job — translating for Biden. God bless him, the interpreter sat in that little box on the campaign’s livestream of the event, and somehow he didn’t skip a beat.

Most importantly, though, how’s that Biden auto comment for being presidential?

Does “Ellen General Motors products” and “eyadda move down to Delaware” stack up with JFK’s 1961 inauguration speech?

Not so much.

Biden’s opening remarks, laughably, were delivered from a podium which read “Build Back Better,” which is a slogan Biden apparently ripped off from British prime minister Boris Johnson, if you ask the Trump campaign.

Why does Joe Biden plagiarize foreign politicians so much? pic.twitter.com/odRfmIDxIY — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2020

Biden has been accused of plagiarism throughout his nearly five decades in government, and it’s no wonder why.

The candidate can’t deliver his own lines without misspeaking, saying inappropriate things toward children or, in this case, slurring his words.

It might seem a bit callous to rip a frail man for his syntax, or lack thereof.

But remember, Biden is the leader of the Democratic Party, and that party has spent more than four years attempting to utterly destroy Trump with lies and vicious personal attacks.

Democrats and Biden have also attacked you, if you support Trump, and they intend to take away your rights after they pack the Senate via D.C. statehood and the Supreme Court, if their threats are to be believed and they get their way next month.

But as far as presidential remarks go, Trump’s ad libitum approach to speaking is preferable to the empty speeches of politicians such as Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and so many others.

There is meaning and action behind Trump’s words.

Biden, meanwhile, can neither tout his accomplishments for the country after all those decades in government nor articulate his plans for the future.

He’s a man bogged down by himself.

Something is going on in that head of his, and he can’t always tell us what it is.

We can only speculate as to why that is.

