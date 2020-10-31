Login
Joe Biden Slurs His Words Again, Leaves Internet Baffled Trying To Interpret Phrase

By Michael Austin
Published October 30, 2020 at 6:39pm
Joe Biden, the human gaffe machine, has struck again.

This might be the worst verbal blunder yet that the 77-year-old Democratic candidate for president has blurted out.

While reading from a teleprompter on Saturday, the best Joe Biden could do was this embarrassing line of nonsensical gibberish:

“I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize truinnerashuvaduprezure, isolate and punish China.”

The Trump War Room didn’t even attempt to spell out the gaffe, instead tweeting out “Joe Biden: “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize [unintelligible]!” along with the video.

A transcript later released by CNN revealed what the full statement from Biden was supposed to be.

“I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize true international pressure, isolate and punish China,” the transcript reads.

Is this Joe Biden's worst verbal gaffe yet?

This latest example of Biden’s inability to form coherent sentences has further fueled the notion that the former vice president may not be in full command of his mental faculties.

The fact that it has been less than one week since Biden’s last huge gaffe doesn’t help the Democratic nominee’s case.

On Sunday, after calling a surprise lid on all campaign activities (or maybe not much of a surprise given how consistently prevalent and embarrassing these verbal gaffes have become), the former vice president appeared to mistake President Donald Trump for former President George Bush.

In fairness, Biden was speaking with comedian George Lopez during the event, so he may have just accidentally referred to Trump as Lopez.

But calling Trump “George” is a major gaffe, regardless.

“The character of the country, in my view, is literally on the ballot. What kind of country we are going to be,” Biden said during the Sunday event.

“Four more years of George, uh, George, uh, he, uh, we’re going to find ourselves in a position where if, uh, Trump gets elected, we’re uh, we’re going to be in a different world.”

It’s entirely possible that Biden is completely capable, mentally and physically, of assuming the responsibilities of the White House.

Given the sheer number of verbal blunders and incoherent statements that have come from him during this campaign, however, it is also true that such assumptions about his mental faculties cannot be completely ruled out either.

Over the past few years, it has become increasingly clear that the man is an absolute gaffe machine.

However, adding Biden’s advanced age and apparent mental decline to the equation is starting to make this attempt at a presidential run look incredibly sad.

Michael Austin
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's in English before joining The Western Journal. He has written for various entertainment sites and volunteered in PragerU's influencer program.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa







