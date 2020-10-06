Login
Commentary
Joe Biden Spotted Maskless After Telling Americans 'Do Your Part,' 'Wear a Mask'

By Kipp Jones
Published October 6, 2020 at 2:28pm
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was conspicuously without his trademark face mask in a video shared by ABC News “20/20” reporter Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson on Sept. 14.

Just four days before, Biden had tweeted, “Do your part. Wear a mask,” along with an eerie video of himself putting one on.

Biden has consistently pushed a “national mask mandate,” which effectively includes forcing others to wear a mask when they are outdoors. Yet, more than once, he has been caught without one.

Of course, Biden should be free to choose whether he wears a mask or not, but deciding to not wear one doesn’t jive so well with his messaging.

Just look at what the candidate’s Twitter account posted Monday when a COVID-19 positive President Donald Trump was readjusting to being back at the White House after a stint at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center:

On Tuesday morning, he tweeted, “Folks, we can save nearly 100,000 lives by the end of the year if everyone wears a mask in public. Do your part. Protect your neighbors. Wear a mask.”

Trump has tried not to make a big issue out of wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And he hasn’t needed to, as the establishment media and Democrats have done that for him.

They lost their collective minds Monday night when Trump took off his mask outside the White House, where he lives, while alone.

Wearing a mask isn’t a federal issue, and actually should be an issue for each individual person to decide, not the government.

Trump’s no dummy, so there must not be any data out there he has seen which has convinced him that wearing a mask all the time is the answer.

He also isn’t disingenuous on the issue, like so many Democrats are, including Biden.

Many Democrats have been busted discrediting their own silly mask messages, and sometimes it makes you wonder whether they’re just wearing their masks for show.

A hot mic moment between two Pennsylvania Democrats last week gave us some pretty good insight into why some Democrats wear masks.

While speaking with Gov. Tom Wolf, State Rep. Wendy Ullman seemed to give away how some of our leaders really feel about masks.

“So Wendy, I’m going to, I’m going to take my mask off when I speak,” Wolf told Ullman.

Ullman laughed, then told Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor, “I will as well. I’m waiting so we can do a little political theater.

“So that it’s on camera,” she added, before the two politicians chuckled.

The video was quickly seized on by opponents of mandatory mask-wearing, as it should have been.

Wolf, of course, has mandated that all Pennsylvanians must mask up, even when they’re outdoors (and unable to socially distance).

Biden, like other Democrats, has dishonestly made the issue of masks, and wearing them all the time, about petty politics. The party portrays people who don’t wear them as unsafe, unsavory or unintelligent.

And as we can see from all the evidence, high-ranking Democratic politicians and honesty don’t always go hand in hand.

Democrats have become synonymous with inconsistency and false virtues.

Biden shares more than a party affiliation with Democrats — he also shares their hypocrisy.

While Democrats accuse the president of behaving like a dictator for his public showing of his own physical strength, despite having the coronavirus when he got home on Monday, two Democrats were caught on a hot mic laughing about the political theater of wearing masks.

They can’t help but undercut their own messaging and mandates at every turn.

As Biden stated during last Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland, “I am the Democratic Party right now.”

It’s difficult to challenge that assessment.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







