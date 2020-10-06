Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was conspicuously without his trademark face mask in a video shared by ABC News “20/20” reporter Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson on Sept. 14.

I asked the former Vice President if the gloves were off against @realDonaldTrump? @JoeBiden said “yes.” He also added that when it comes to his support with Hispanic his numbers “are much higher” than Trump’s. pic.twitter.com/6WYExKTb5d — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) September 14, 2020

Just four days before, Biden had tweeted, “Do your part. Wear a mask,” along with an eerie video of himself putting one on.

Do your part. Wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/pdnEecS49Q — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 10, 2020

TRENDING: Fact Check: Harris Says Biden Won't Ban Fracking, Video Shows Her and Biden Saying They Would

Biden has consistently pushed a “national mask mandate,” which effectively includes forcing others to wear a mask when they are outdoors. Yet, more than once, he has been caught without one.

9/30: Ignoring social distancing guidelines, Biden walks up to a group of officers and speaks to them in very close proximity… while not wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/nRUM2xbZFs — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 6, 2020

9/17: After Biden said he would mandate mask wearing as President, he went up to a group of people to talk to them… without a mask on. pic.twitter.com/oqo0w2jWc2 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 6, 2020

Joe Biden 5 days ago … no mask, no social distancing pic.twitter.com/051vWa6d6d — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 6, 2020

Of course, Biden should be free to choose whether he wears a mask or not, but deciding to not wear one doesn’t jive so well with his messaging.

RELATED: Fact Check: Harris Says Biden Won't Ban Fracking, Video Shows Her and Biden Saying They Would

Just look at what the candidate’s Twitter account posted Monday when a COVID-19 positive President Donald Trump was readjusting to being back at the White House after a stint at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center:

On Tuesday morning, he tweeted, “Folks, we can save nearly 100,000 lives by the end of the year if everyone wears a mask in public. Do your part. Protect your neighbors. Wear a mask.”

Folks, we can save nearly 100,000 lives by the end of the year if everyone wears a mask in public. Do your part. Protect your neighbors. Wear a mask. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020

Trump has tried not to make a big issue out of wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And he hasn’t needed to, as the establishment media and Democrats have done that for him.

They lost their collective minds Monday night when Trump took off his mask outside the White House, where he lives, while alone.

CNN’s @ChrisCuomo who: – Broke Quarantine while COVID Positive

– Got into a fight with a biker without a mask

– Likely infected his family with the Virus

– Faked his emergence from his basement on air.. Is offended that President Trump took his mask off on his balcony. pic.twitter.com/qlko8ifhK0 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 6, 2020

Wearing a mask isn’t a federal issue, and actually should be an issue for each individual person to decide, not the government.

Trump’s no dummy, so there must not be any data out there he has seen which has convinced him that wearing a mask all the time is the answer.

He also isn’t disingenuous on the issue, like so many Democrats are, including Biden.

Many Democrats have been busted discrediting their own silly mask messages, and sometimes it makes you wonder whether they’re just wearing their masks for show.

A hot mic moment between two Pennsylvania Democrats last week gave us some pretty good insight into why some Democrats wear masks.

While speaking with Gov. Tom Wolf, State Rep. Wendy Ullman seemed to give away how some of our leaders really feel about masks.

“So Wendy, I’m going to, I’m going to take my mask off when I speak,” Wolf told Ullman.

Ullman laughed, then told Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor, “I will as well. I’m waiting so we can do a little political theater.

“So that it’s on camera,” she added, before the two politicians chuckled.

The video was quickly seized on by opponents of mandatory mask-wearing, as it should have been.

I hope every person in Pennsylvania sees this video! The Governor is killing your states economy for “political theater.” https://t.co/u5srZrmPYK — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 29, 2020

Wolf, of course, has mandated that all Pennsylvanians must mask up, even when they’re outdoors (and unable to socially distance).

Biden, like other Democrats, has dishonestly made the issue of masks, and wearing them all the time, about petty politics. The party portrays people who don’t wear them as unsafe, unsavory or unintelligent.

And as we can see from all the evidence, high-ranking Democratic politicians and honesty don’t always go hand in hand.

Nancy Pelosi gets hair done at SF salon in spite of COVID-19 rules https://t.co/chtv2Bb6tu pic.twitter.com/riulDD2hdl — New York Post (@nypost) September 1, 2020

Governor Northam was seen without a mask and was not practicing social distancing during a visit to Virginia Beach on Saturday. READ MORE: https://t.co/KqfHqCqN6f pic.twitter.com/vR6rdmTbAc — ABC 13 News – WSET (@ABC13News) May 24, 2020

Wearing a mask in public is not optional, unless you’re Andrew Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/Itc7aWIsSj — Clafoodie (@clafoodie) September 29, 2020

Tucker Carlson showed photos of Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein in an airport not wearing a mask after she wrote a letter to the FAA calling for a mandatory mask policy on airlines. Do as they say, not as they do. pic.twitter.com/TMYTliv93Z — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 29, 2020

Democrats have become synonymous with inconsistency and false virtues.

Biden shares more than a party affiliation with Democrats — he also shares their hypocrisy.

While Democrats accuse the president of behaving like a dictator for his public showing of his own physical strength, despite having the coronavirus when he got home on Monday, two Democrats were caught on a hot mic laughing about the political theater of wearing masks.

They can’t help but undercut their own messaging and mandates at every turn.

As Biden stated during last Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland, “I am the Democratic Party right now.”

It’s difficult to challenge that assessment.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.