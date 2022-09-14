Parler Share
Commentary

Joe Biden Supporter Drools Over POTUS, Describes What He Smelled Like After Viral Photo

 By Matthew Holloway  September 14, 2022 at 3:03pm
The latest Twitter post that we simply cannot “un-read,” no matter how desperately we may want to, is a Tuesday tweet from a Joe Biden fan who got the chance to meet the president in person and snapped a quick photo with him.

Shortly after, we were treated to a disconcertingly detailed description of how the septuagenarian president smells.

According to Newsweek, Joanne Carducci posted the image of herself with Biden accompanied by the caption “Oh hi, Mr. President.”

Carducci appears to have been invited to Biden’s White House celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act, which made headlines yesterday as the Dow Jones industrial average took a 1,200-point plunge after it was announced that the consumer price index had surged past expectations in August.

Newsweek reported that Carducci describes herself as a Democrat and a “passionate anti-MAGA campaigner,” which makes sense given some of her other posts on social media.

Comedian Jay Black responded to Carducci’s viral photo by asking about the president’s aroma. “I’m guessing Biden smells like cedar, vanilla, and Aqua Velva. Can you confirm, Jo?”

Carducci responded, “He smelled like the warmest cup of Cocoa on the perfect snowstorm night when the cable is out and the lights flicker and your kids want you to play with them after not wanting that forever, and the house is abuzz with excitement & connectedness and love and nostalgia… like that.”

Her description of Biden’s scent drew a major response from commenters.

Many of them derided Carducci for her fawning, fangirl-esque post, especially in light of her recent implication that Trump supporters are members of a cult.


Others enthusiastically supported Carducci and her creative writing.

One Twitter user took a less charitable view, replying, “And they say MAGA is a cult. Y’all are weird.”

Another put it simply, advising Carducci to “seek help.”

Carducci took notice of the pushback in a Wednesday tweet, saying, “I guess my description of how Joe Biden smells triggered the Qrackhead snowflakes.” She also provided a window into her fawning praise of the dear leader: “(Confession: I had been drinking).”

As much as Democrats and the establishment media have attacked Trump supporters and MAGA Republicans, the dangerous cult of personality and fanaticism surrounding Biden and other Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cannot be ignored and shouldn’t be underestimated.

Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
