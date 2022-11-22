Joe Biden Teaches Kids Terrible Lesson: Since You're Bored, You Can Steal Something

If you are looking for a parenting role model, you probably should not consider the current president.

On Monday, Joe Biden encouraged children to steal if they’re bored.

He and first lady Jill Biden were in Havelock, North Carolina, for a “Friendsgiving” event with service members and military families at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

The president approached a family on stage and said it had to be “boring, boring, boring for these kids to stand up here.”

“You’re allowed to do anything you want, including go steal a pumpkin if you want. Anything you want to do,” Biden told the children.







This might seem like just another funny Joe Biden comment, but in reality, it is really wrong. This should be obvious to any Christian, as the Bible clearly states, “You shall not steal.”

But beyond that, there is the fact that children are really impressionable. For the president of the United States to tell them it’s OK to steal because they are bored could give them the impression that stealing is not such a big deal, which in turn could lead to bad or even criminal behavior.

Several Twitter users were quick to point out the problem with his comments:

One person said the remark told us more about Biden’s parenting than was immediately apparent.

The president’s son Hunter has faced scrutiny since before the 2020 election related to the infamous “laptop from hell” that he abandoned. Among other things, it reportedly contained videos showing him using illegal drugs and cavorting with prostitutes.

Hunter Biden is also facing federal investigations related to his taxes and his purchase of a firearm.

His actions now seem to make a little more sense. If the president’s life advice to his son was anything like that which he gave to the children on Monday, it is no surprise that Hunter turned out the way he did.

This is not the first time that Joe Biden has given questionable life advice in front of children. There was the famous story he told to a group of children of how he faced down a local gang leader named “Corn Pop” during his days as a lifeguard at a public swimming pool.







Many people voted for Biden believing that he would be a better example for children after four years of Donald Trump’s sometimes harsh rhetoric, but it seems as if the president is anything but a role model.

