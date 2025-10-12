Joe Biden Undergoing Radiation Therapy to Treat Cancer: Report

Former President Joe Biden is receiving radiation therapy and hormone treatment as he battles prostate cancer, according to multiple reports.

Biden, 82, is responding to treatment and doing well, CBS News reported. The treatment will last five weeks and began in Philadelphia a few weeks ago, according to NBC News.

“As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment,” a representative said to CBS News.

Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer in May 2025 and underwent a procedure to remove skin cancer from his forehead in September.

President Donald Trump showed support for Biden following his cancer diagnosis, posting to social media that he and Melania wished the former president a “fast and successful recovery.”

Trump himself also underwent a comprehensive follow-up evaluation Friday at Walter Reed National Military Center. In addition to visiting troops there, he received preventative health screenings and immunizations ahead of his trip to Egypt to participate in the official signing of the Israel-Hamas peace deal.

President Donald J. Trump Completes Comprehensive Follow-Up Evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center pic.twitter.com/OuB4whYm6K — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 11, 2025

Trump left his appointment demonstrating “excellent overall health” as he maintains “a demanding daily schedule without restriction.”

Joe Biden did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.