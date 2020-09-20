Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Joe Biden Urged To Announce He'd Appoint Michelle Obama to SCOTUS To Honor RBG

×
By Jack Davis
Published September 20, 2020 at 12:33pm
P Share Print

With Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on record as having said he will appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court, he is now being urged to appoint former first lady Michelle Obama to the vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Obama is best positioned to symbolize the Afro-American promise,” states a commentary piece published by The Hill on Saturday and written by Roger House, an associate professor of American studies at Emerson College in Boston.

House wrote that Biden’s pick “must spotlight a woman who embodies the dream of the civil rights movement. That person is former first lady Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama.”

“In Obama, concerned Americans would be comforted by her well-known intellectual acumen and dedication to the goals of equal justice with fairness. She is singularly qualified to occupy the seat that inherits the ideals of Ginsburg,” he wrote.

“As the only African American first lady, Obama fostered one of the most welcoming and inclusive White House cultures in history and spoke out frequently on behalf of the rights of women and girls,” he wrote.

TRENDING: Pelosi Reveals Legislation Aimed at Limiting Trump's Presidential Powers

“Moreover, she brings insight as a Black woman of dark complexion who struggled to be confident in a society that values whiteness and lightness,” he wrote.

In House’s political math, if Biden named Obama as the individual he would pick, he would be pressuring some Republican senators to support her instead of a nominee proposed by President Donald Trump.

He named Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Martha McSally of Arizona, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, Joni Ernst of Iowa and Steve Daines of Montana as senators who would “have to think twice before inciting the wrath of black and suburban women voters in their states. “

The concept inflamed some Twitter users.

RELATED: Incredible Moment Caught Between Trump and His Granddaughter After 'School Choice' Misunderstanding


House wrote that simply mentioning that Obama is under consideration would be a powerful step forward.

If Biden wins in November, his hunt for a black woman would take him to places beyond the level of federal appeals courts often used to fill Supreme Court vacancies, according to NBC.

Would this be a disaster?

In March, prior to the South Carolina primary that saved his floundering campaign, Biden said, “I’m looking forward to making sure there’s a black woman on the Supreme Court, to make sure we, in fact, get every representation.”

As noted by Fox News, only five black women currently serve on federal appeals courts and all are 68 or older.

“From a sheer numbers perspective, he’s going to have to look outside those currently serving on the bench,” said Brian Fallon, executive director of the progressive group Demand Justice.

“It’s somewhat embarrassing that there aren’t more people on the federal courts right now that are black women who’d be natural to put on his shortlist.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Man Arrested in Brutal Attack on 77-Year-Old Veteran Wearing a MAGA Hat
Jill Biden's First Husband: I Was Betrayed by the Bidens and I'm Backing Trump
Senate Committees Release Report on Hunter Biden's Ukraine Dealings: 'Problematic'
Tim Tebow Teams with Trump Administration To Fight Human Trafficking
Senate Judiciary Chairman Reveals Whether Trump SCOTUS Pick Will Get Confirmed
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×