Joe Biden Walks Away From Press When Reporter Asks Question He Doesn't Want To Hear

By Kipp Jones
Published October 19, 2020 at 10:51am
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden refused to answer an apparent question about his son’s email controversy when he walked away from reporters in North Carolina on Sunday.

Biden was campaigning in Durham when he and his team stopped off for an ice cream photo opportunity.

The 77-year-old was being asked about his favorite flavor of milkshake amid what is perhaps the biggest scandal in modern political history.

Biden was then asked by a reporter, “I have one more question. The FBI—.”

The reporter did not have a chance to even finish the question before Biden walked away.

Video of the incident was captured and shared widely on Twitter:

Biden’s dodge of the apparent question about his son’s email scandal and his reported involvement in that scandal came just two days after Biden unloaded on a CBS reporter who asked a question about Hunter Biden’s international business dealings.

CBS reporter Bo Erickson on Friday evening asked Biden, “What is your response to the New York Post story about your son, sir?”

Biden lashed out at Erickson, describing the Post report and other reports about his son’s apparent influence peddling as a “smear campaign.”

“I have no response,” Biden said. “It’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.”

CBS News political correspondent Ed O’Keefe defended his establishment media colleague on Twitter after he asked the question and was criticized by both Biden and other Democrats and reporters online.

O’Keefe wrote on Twitter, “It’s our job as journalists to ask questions of people in power or who want to be in power — whether they like the questions or not. Bo did his job tonight. And Bo did his job well.”

The questions are of course related to news the Post broke last week that Hunter Biden dropped off a laptop at a Delaware computer shop and never came back for it last year.

The computer’s hard drive purportedly shows Hunter Biden selling influence to his father, who was vice president during the time of some of the emails.

In one email released by the Post, a Burisma Holdings board adviser thanked Hunter Biden for initiating a meeting between him and the older Biden.

Biden’s campaign denied that the meeting took place, and has attacked the reports, but the campaign has not outright disputed the authenticity of the hard drive or the other contents on the computer.

The Post’s reporting has been censored by both Twitter and Facebook to varying degrees and Democrat-friendly news outlets have attempted to discredit it or ignore it.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the House Intelligence Committee chairman, attempted to connect the controversy, and Hunter Biden’s alleged computer hard drive, to Russian operatives.

There is no reported evidence of any Russian involvement in the scandal.

Fox News reported on Saturday that one of the people in an email thread shared by the Post has confirmed its authenticity.

“The email includes a note that ‘Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.’ A proposed equity split references ’20’ for ‘H’ and ’10 held by H for the big guy?’ with no further details. Fox News spoke to one of the people who was copied on the email, who confirmed its authenticity,” Fox reported.

“Sources told Fox News that ‘the big guy’ is a reference to the former vice president.”

The Trump campaign has seized on the reports with just 15 days until the election.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
