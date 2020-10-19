Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden refused to answer an apparent question about his son’s email controversy when he walked away from reporters in North Carolina on Sunday.

Biden was campaigning in Durham when he and his team stopped off for an ice cream photo opportunity.

The 77-year-old was being asked about his favorite flavor of milkshake amid what is perhaps the biggest scandal in modern political history.

Biden was then asked by a reporter, “I have one more question. The FBI—.”

The reporter did not have a chance to even finish the question before Biden walked away.

TRENDING: Watch: Amy Coney Barrett Flips Script, Uses RBG's Words To Silence Dems

Video of the incident was captured and shared widely on Twitter:

Biden storms off before answering question about Hunter pic.twitter.com/wAsF0Pltas — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) October 18, 2020

Biden’s dodge of the apparent question about his son’s email scandal and his reported involvement in that scandal came just two days after Biden unloaded on a CBS reporter who asked a question about Hunter Biden’s international business dealings.

Do you think the Hunter Biden email scandal will cost Democrats at the polls? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 91% (2702 Votes) 9% (266 Votes)

CBS reporter Bo Erickson on Friday evening asked Biden, “What is your response to the New York Post story about your son, sir?”

Biden lashed out at Erickson, describing the Post report and other reports about his son’s apparent influence peddling as a “smear campaign.”

“I have no response,” Biden said. “It’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.”

I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir? He called it a “smear campaign” and then went after me. “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.” pic.twitter.com/Eo6VD4TqxD — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 17, 2020

RELATED: Debates Commission Announces Drastic Rule Changes for Final Debate

CBS News political correspondent Ed O’Keefe defended his establishment media colleague on Twitter after he asked the question and was criticized by both Biden and other Democrats and reporters online.

O’Keefe wrote on Twitter, “It’s our job as journalists to ask questions of people in power or who want to be in power — whether they like the questions or not. Bo did his job tonight. And Bo did his job well.”

It’s our job as journalists to ask questions of people in power or who want to be in power — whether they like the questions or not. Bo did his job tonight. And Bo did his job well. https://t.co/VJBXavcqc0 — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) October 17, 2020

The questions are of course related to news the Post broke last week that Hunter Biden dropped off a laptop at a Delaware computer shop and never came back for it last year.

The computer’s hard drive purportedly shows Hunter Biden selling influence to his father, who was vice president during the time of some of the emails.

In one email released by the Post, a Burisma Holdings board adviser thanked Hunter Biden for initiating a meeting between him and the older Biden.

Biden’s campaign denied that the meeting took place, and has attacked the reports, but the campaign has not outright disputed the authenticity of the hard drive or the other contents on the computer.

The Post’s reporting has been censored by both Twitter and Facebook to varying degrees and Democrat-friendly news outlets have attempted to discredit it or ignore it.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the House Intelligence Committee chairman, attempted to connect the controversy, and Hunter Biden’s alleged computer hard drive, to Russian operatives.

Rep. Adam Schiff says he’s concerned that he hasn’t “gotten much from the intelligence community” on Russia peddling disinformation. “At times, some of the leadership, like Director Ratcliffe, not been very forthcoming in terms of the intelligence on the Russian threat.” pic.twitter.com/JhcVYlCgcf — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) October 16, 2020

There is no reported evidence of any Russian involvement in the scandal.

Fox News reported on Saturday that one of the people in an email thread shared by the Post has confirmed its authenticity.

“The email includes a note that ‘Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.’ A proposed equity split references ’20’ for ‘H’ and ’10 held by H for the big guy?’ with no further details. Fox News spoke to one of the people who was copied on the email, who confirmed its authenticity,” Fox reported.

“Sources told Fox News that ‘the big guy’ is a reference to the former vice president.”

The Trump campaign has seized on the reports with just 15 days until the election.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.