Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, twice called President Donald Trump supporters “chumps.”

“We don’t do things like those chumps out there with the microphones, those Trump guys,” Biden said during a drive-in rally at Bucks County Community College in Newtown, which attracted about 130 cars, according to the New York Post.

Trump supporters, driving flag-bedecked trucks and SUVs, has camped out in a nearby parking lot, honking horns and making noise while Biden’s rally was taking place.

Later, while vowing to work for voters who are not his loyalists, Biden referred to Trump supporters as “those chumps with the microphone out there.”

In 48 hours, @JoeBiden: ❌ Told Pennsylvania voters they were “CHUMPS” ❌ Vowed to end the oil industry entirely GOODBYE PENNSYLVANIA‼️pic.twitter.com/agqC2WNE7U — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 24, 2020

TRUMP CAR PARADE OUTSIDE BIDEN’S BRISTOL RALLY-LITE: #JoeBiden just complained TWICE that he could hear all the #Trump supporters outside his event!😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/OQl3ODVxh5 — John Cremeans 🇺🇸 (@JCremeans) October 24, 2020

The remark was reminiscent of a 2016 comment by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton when she used the phrase “deplorables” in reference to Trump supporters.

“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right?” Clinton said then, according to Time. “The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic—you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.”

Many on Twitter shared their anger over Biden’s choice of words.

Biden crawls out from under his rock long enough to call Trump supporters chumps. And you thought Joe only sees Americans & not blue & red states. And you thought Joe was going to unite us and bring back normalcy. Lol. Biden is a nasty old political hack.https://t.co/Zbls3oLnuv — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 25, 2020

Biden calls us “chumps” Hillary calls us “deplorable” Obama called us “clingers to our God and our guns” Trump calls us “Americans” Vote accordingly. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 24, 2020

“Deplorables”

“Rubes”

“Chumps” This is what Joe Biden and the Democrats call the American people. And it’s wildly unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/BmUEK5nFS4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 24, 2020

Biden rips Trump supporters as ‘chumps’ at PA drive-in rally Hillary thinks we are DEPLORABLES. Biden thinks we’re CHUMPS. Trump thinks we are AMERICAN CITIZENS! https://t.co/Gd3rWS3VCk — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 25, 2020

Trump got in a jab at the Biden rally while holding one of his own in North Carolina, according to KBJR-TV.

He said that the cars at Biden’s rally were “too close together, I think.”

“They weren’t socially distanced,” Trump said, later adding, “there were so few of them it didn’t even matter,” according to The Hill.

“People in cars. I don’t get it. They’re in cars,” Trump added. “There were so few cars. I’ve never seen an audience like this.”

