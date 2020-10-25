Login
Joe Biden's Basket of Deplorables Moment: Calls Trump Supporters 'Chumps'

By Jack Davis
Published October 25, 2020 at 11:46am
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, twice called President Donald Trump supporters “chumps.”

“We don’t do things like those chumps out there with the microphones, those Trump guys,” Biden said during a drive-in rally at Bucks County Community College in Newtown, which attracted about 130 cars, according to the New York Post.

Trump supporters, driving flag-bedecked trucks and SUVs, has camped out in a nearby parking lot, honking horns and making noise while Biden’s rally was taking place.

Later, while vowing to work for voters who are not his loyalists, Biden referred to Trump supporters as “those chumps with the microphone out there.”

The remark was reminiscent of a 2016 comment by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton when she used the phrase “deplorables” in reference to Trump supporters.

Do you think Trump will win re-election?

“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right?” Clinton said then, according to Time. “The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic—you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.”

Many on Twitter shared their anger over Biden’s choice of words.

Trump got in a jab at the Biden rally while holding one of his own in North Carolina, according to KBJR-TV.

He said that the cars at Biden’s rally were “too close together, I think.”

“They weren’t socially distanced,” Trump said, later adding, “there were so few of them it didn’t even matter,” according to The Hill.

“People in cars. I don’t get it. They’re in cars,” Trump added. “There were so few cars. I’ve never seen an audience like this.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







