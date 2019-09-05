Joe Biden's Bizarre Bloody Eye Steals the Show at CNN's Climate Town Hall

I watched part of CNN’s seven-hour (no, not a mistake there) “Climate Crisis” town hall event with the 2020 Democrat candidates, partially because I love politics and partially, I think, because deep down I hate myself.

I didn’t watch the whole thing, mind you, because I don’t really hate myself that much. (It’s like a Larry David level of self-loathing, which isn’t enough to compel anyone to sit through the entirety of that fresh hell.)

Darting in and out, I saw at least two candidates compare the “climate crisis” to the Second World War.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was the worst of the lot, saying that the situation was “on par with World War II, perhaps even more challenging than that” — something I guess he felt he could get away with because, at 37, he probably thinks there aren’t many of the Greatest Generation left and they’re too old to do anything anyway.

Pete Buttigieg is comparing climate change to WWII. “This is on par with World War II, perhaps even more challenging than that.” They think climate policies are on par with defeating Nazis who murdered millions of Jews. You can’t reason with this idiocy.pic.twitter.com/JIG5quNdRQ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 5, 2019

These aren’t the first people who’ve compared solving climate change to World War II, and I consistently wonder about the romanticization of that miserable state of humanity.

The climate warriors talk of pulling together and unity to save the environment. Yet, privation never enters into the equation. (Just take a look at how many of the candidates at the town hall said we had to change the way we eat to solve the “crisis.”) These are people who have watched too many war movies and read too few books.

Anyway, having seen this, I thought I had caught the worst of it. And then I looked at my Twitter and realized something: I had missed Joe Biden! What kind of idiot am I? Of course, Biden was going to steal the show.

And surprisingly, it wasn’t even his words that managed to make the news. It was his eye, and in a very troubling way:

Uh, hey guys. Joe Biden’s eye filled with blood while onstage at the CNN town hall.This is not a photoshop: pic.twitter.com/kJRHxMP8wc — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 5, 2019

I’m not an ophthalmologist or a general practitioner. Heck, I’m not even a “Doctor of Journalism” like Hunter Thompson. What I do know is that Biden clearly seems to be in need of some form of medical treatment.

Here’s a video of his performance from the Washington Examiner:

So let’s start with the Washington Examiner’s assessment. The newspaper reported that it was told in April by an aide to the former vice president that he was “a picture of health.” However, as the Examiner noted, it appeared he burst a blood vessel in his eye during the performance on Wednesday night.

“A broken blood vessel in the eye, also known as a subconjuctival hemorrhage, can be caused by several things, including high blood pressure, bleeding disorders, blood thinners, or even excessive straining,” the Examiner reported.

“Biden, 76, has long been plagued by health issues. In 1988, he suffered an aneurysm that burst and required him to undergo emergency surgery. The then-senator was so close to death that a Catholic priest began preparing to administer the sacrament of last rites.

“Months later, surgeons clipped a second aneurysm before it burst. Biden then took a seven-month leave from the Senate following the surgery. Describing the operation, he once said, ‘They literally had to take the top of my head off.’”

I doubt even an MD could diagnose Biden via television, so this could be nothing, after all. However, Biden would be the oldest man to take the oath of office were he elected and it’s worth noting that his age has become a legitimate issue, at least when it comes to his gaffes.

It’s not just the “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids” kind of stuff. He thought he was in the “town” of Vermont at one point. Which is an iffy blunder if you’re in Vermont, but he was in New Hampshire.

He insinuated that he wanted to ban “magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them,” which was either a gaffe or an endorsement of a policy whereby guns that could hold more than one bullet at a time would be banned.

We could go back to the good old days where we would all have our muskets and ramrods. I’m sure that’s what the founders meant by the Second Amendment and absolutely nothing else.

Biden says it’s “absolutely mindless” we haven’t banned “magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them,” bc it would not violate the 2A. This reminds me of the time he said “number of clips in a gun, banned” during the first DNC debates.https://t.co/YJnobbk4br pic.twitter.com/w4s17kEpQr — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 2, 2019

He said he was vice president during the Parkland massacre. (He wasn’t.) He said that Russian election meddling wouldn’t have happened if he and “Barack” were president. (That’s when it happened.)

It goes on. In short, Biden’s age is a concern, and it doesn’t help that his eye filled with blood during the town hall on the “climate crisis.”

This isn’t a gaffe, but it is unnerving. One hopes that Biden is OK. One would also like more of an assurance than his aides telling us that he’s “a picture of health.”

Given the situation, I’d like a better idea of what kind of picture we’re talking about. As it was, Biden’s health managed to steal a great deal of the attention during a seven-hour show and he didn’t have to say a word.

As for the marathon town halls themselves, if you like them, I have some good news for you.

Thought you were done with this seven-hour nonsense that @CNN forced on us tonight with the #ClimateTownHall? GET THIS — Don Lemon announced at the very end that @CNN will be doing this AGAIN next month on LGBTQ issues. So buckle up for what will probably be another SEVEN hours! pic.twitter.com/1ItLGZQP1O — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 5, 2019

Forget about me watching it, I don’t know a single person I hate that much that I would subject them to another seven hours of this twaddle.

And if you did end up watching it all, well, then nobody would have to ask why your eyes were bloody.

