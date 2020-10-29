A trip out from his Maryland home on Wednesday turned into a question-and-answer session for Jim Biden, the brother of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Jim Biden was guarded during the less-than-two-minute exchange in front of his home with a Fox News team, which zoomed its cameras from the street across his expansive front lawn, grilling Biden as he emerged from his vehicle about purported business dealings with a Chinese energy firm, in which he and his nephew, Hunter Biden, allegedly included Joe Biden.

“Just wondering, why did you involve Joe Biden in your China deal?” the reporter asked.

“Why did y0u and Hunter Biden want Joe Biden to meet with ‘Tony B.?'” was the next question, and it stopped Jim Biden in his tracks. “Tony B.” is Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden.

Bobulinski said on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” this week that Joe Biden has been telling “a blatant lie” when he has denied he was a part of brother and son’s dealings with Bobulinski and the Chinese company.

“What are you talking about?” Jim Biden fired back at the news crew.

“Are you Mr. Jim Biden?” she asked, after which he turned his back to the crew.

Fox News reported the team confirmed the man they were interrogating was the former vice president’s brother after interviewing a neighbor and researching public records.

“I wanted to ask you about the China deal,” the reporter pressed as Jim Biden marched on, before turning back around.

“Would you please stop bothering me?” he pleaded.

“You don’t want to comment, sir?” the reporter continued.

“I don’t want to comment about anything to you,” Biden replied.

“What about the plausible deniability?” she probed. “Did you tell ‘Tony B.’ plausible deniability?”

The news crew was met with silence as Biden had already entered his home.

The topic of plausible deniability was one Bobulinski — whom Fox News described as a “retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy” and the “former CEO of SinoHawk Holdings, which he said was the partnership between the CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming and the two Biden family members” (Jim Biden and Hunter Biden) — honed in on during his interview with Carlson.

Bobulinski said that during a 2017 meeting in a hotel with Jim Biden and Hunter Biden, Joe Biden entered the hotel, flanked by his security team.

“This is Tony, Dad, the individual I told you about whose helping us with the business we’re working on and the Chinese,” was the introduction Bobulinski asserted Hunter Biden made between Bobulinski and his father Joe Biden.

Bobulinski told Carlson during the Fox News interview on Wednesday he asked Jim Biden if he was concerned with Joe Biden’s presence at the meeting, telling Carlson he viewed it as both a “political risk” and “headline risk,” should Joe Biden have decided to run for office.

Bobulinski then claimed Jim Biden cracked a laugh and replied, “Plausible deniability.”

President Donald Trump repeated Bobulinski’s assertions about Joe Biden’s dealings in China while on the campaign trail in Nebraska.

“The business partner made clear that Biden’s denial of involvement in his son’s corrupt business dealings was a blatant lie, with proof,” Trump said.

Fox News said Biden’s campaign has declined to comment about both Bobulinski’s appearance on Carlson’s show and his alleged meeting with the three members of the Biden family.

