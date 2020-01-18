Joe Biden's Brother Frank Now Accused of Using His Name for Business Gain

When it comes to the family of President Donald Trump, the media microscope has been trained on every nook and cranny of their lives.

But the media has been derelict in its duty to do the same to the family of former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

After Trump brought attention to it, the media has paid some cursory attention to the shady dealings of the Biden’s son Hunter Biden. But they have offered little attention to the former VP’s brother, Frank Biden, who also profited from the family’s last name, ABC News reported.

In 2009, Frank, a real estate developer, met with a business executive in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida where he was asked to become the face of a new business venture involving charter schools.

Frank, who apparently had no experience in education, took the job and, for five years, proceeded to use his surname to nab contracts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to open new charter schools.

TRENDING: UK Outlet Runs Pictures of Grinning Bill Clinton with Sex Slave and Epstein's Pimp on 'Lolita Express'

What’s worse is that he did not even make a secret of the fact that he was using his famous last name for profit, as The Washington Post reported in 2011.

“I give you my word of honor on my family name that this system is sustainable,” he said in a videotaped message to the Palm Beach County School Board. “This school will be sustained.”

In spite of a staff recommendation to deny the application, the board approved the project, known as Mavericks in Education, after hearing Biden’s message.

But months later, the board decided to remove from its agenda an application for Mavericks to open three more schools.

Do you think the media should report on Frank Biden? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (1168 Votes) 1% (7 Votes)

“There’s been so much confusion about the real success rate of some of the students [in Mavericks schools] that the board wanted to get more information about that,” board member Marcia Andrews said. “They work with really at-risk students and we wanted to make sure they were making a difference.”

Could it be that the schools were not as good as advertised by the Biden brother and that the first one was only approved because of his name?

Biden told The Post that he does not use his brother’s name to make money but in another breath admitted that the name is a “tremendous asset.”

“I never invoke his name other than to tell people I am his younger brother and I love him,” Frank Biden said.

“It’s a tremendous asset,” Biden said, referring to his last name. “I enjoy automatic acceptance or at least listening to what I have to say.”

RELATED: After Russia Hacks Ukrainian Company, Bernie Sanders Finds a Way To Blame Republicans

The former vice president has not been accused of any wrongdoing, nor is there any proof that he had a hand in his son’s or brother’s dealings.

But at a time when he competes for the Democratic presidential nomination, the same scrutiny paid to the Trump family should be paid to his.

Families of politicians making money by using their last names is not a new practice, nor is it limited to one party.

But it does seem that the scrutiny is only aimed at Republicans, particularly the ones named Trump.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.