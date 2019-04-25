Joe Biden’s Campaign Logo Hit with an Avalanche of Criticism

Former Vice President Joe Biden is receiving a lot of criticism for his campaign logo, with many saying it plays too much off of former President Barack Obama’s from 2008.

Biden officially launched his long-anticipated 2020 presidential bid on Thursday with a video announcement, proclaiming he is entering the race in hopes of rescuing the soul of America from President Donald Trump.

The Biden campaign also unveiled the candidate’s logo, which highlights “JO” with the “E” in his name forming three stripes, reminiscent of those in Obama’s campaign logo.

biden’s logo is a direct callback to obama’s. i didn’t take a continuing ed beginner’s graphic design class at sva for nothing pic.twitter.com/w2iHMPkzhG — Danny Cooper (@kennydooper) April 25, 2019

Another Twitter user said it was clear to him that Biden is “riffing” off of Obama’s campaign.

Joe Biden’s logo clearly riffing on Obama logo’s “O” but nostalgia won’t be enough, Jo. pic.twitter.com/9BnV35OMRW — 🔥Nezua🔥 (@nezua) April 25, 2019

Erik Hinton, who describes himself as an interactive developer and journalist, tweeted, “I say this with sincere disrespect, but the Biden logo is a tragedy. Weird alignment and anemic ‘2’ letterform aside, I struggle to read this as ‘Joe’, a pretty simple word to parse. It’s looks like ‘Jo’ skid-marking out of frame, perhaps a decent metaphor for this run.”

i say this with sincere disrespect, but the Biden logo is a tragedy. Weird alignment and anemic ‘2’ letterform aside, I struggle to read this as “Joe”, a pretty simple word to parse. It’s looks like “Jo” skid-marking out of frame, perhaps a decent metaphor for this run. pic.twitter.com/e5Jrts75fV — Erik Hinton (@erikhinton) April 25, 2019

“It looks like someone was playing a party game in which they had to draw the Obama logo, blindfolded and from memory, perhaps a decent metaphor for this run,” he added.

Another user tweeted, “The central message of Biden’s logo is ‘I’m Barack Obama’s VP, and I approve this message.'”

Still another joked, “I’m voting Joe Biden…… for having the worst campaign logo. Dude.”

Some had fun with the way the logo emphasizes “Jo,” a woman’s spelling of the name, such as for the character Jo Polniaczek on the 1980s sitcom “Facts of Life.”

Another linked it to singer/actress Joelle Joanie “JoJo” Siwa.

Biden leads the field among 20 Democratic presidential contenders, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos survey.

Reuters reported that Biden garnered 24 percent support, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with 15 percent and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 7 percent.

California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Texas Rep. Robert “Beto” O’Rourke each polled at 6 percent.

President Donald Trump greeted Biden’s campaign launch on Thursday, tweeting, “Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign.”

Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2019

Trump added, “It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!”

