Joe Biden’s Climate Plan Appears To Use Plagiarized Material Five Different Times

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s climate plan, which his presidential campaign released Tuesday, appears to have plagiarized language from other sources in at least five different passages.

Josh Nelson, co-director of environmentalist group CREDO Action, highlighted two instances where Biden’s campaign used the same language as left-wing nonprofits, without citations.

A subsequent Daily Caller News Foundation review of Biden’s plan identified three other examples of apparent plagiarism. The similarities are in bold:

Biden: “Biden’s goal is to make CCUS a widely available, cost-effective, and rapidly scalable solution to reduce carbon emissions to meet mid-century climate goals.”

Carbon Capture Coalition: “Its goal is to make carbon capture, use and storage a widely available, cost-effective, and rapidly scalable solution to reduce carbon emissions to meet mid-century climate goals.”

Biden: “Carbon capture, use, and storage is a rapidly growing technology that has the potential to create economic benefits for multiple industries while significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions”

Blue Green Alliance 2017 Senate letter: “Carbon capture and sequestration is a rapidly growing technology that has potential to create economic benefits for multiple industries while significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions.”

Biden: “Aviation accounts for nearly 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and that portion is expected to increase. Unfortunately today, few low-carbon technologies or fuels have been developed to tackle this challenge.”

Vox: “Aviation accounts for about 2 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, and that share is poised to grow… few low-carbon technologies or fuels have been developed so far.”

Biden: “The average American sewage pipe is 33 years old, with many pipes dating back 50 or even 100 years”

American Rivers: “[T]he average American sewage pipe is 33 years old, with many pipes dating back 50 or even 100 years.”

Biden: “40% of the 567 federally recognized tribes in U.S. live in Alaska where the rapid pace of rising temperatures and melting sea ice and glaciers threaten the critical infrastructure and traditional livelihoods in the state.”

Climate.gov: “Of the 567 federally recognized tribes in the United States, 40 percent (229 tribes) live in Alaska Native communities. The rapid pace of rising temperatures, melting sea ice and glaciers, and thawing permafrost in Alaska is having a significant negative impact on critical infrastructure and traditional livelihoods in the state.”

Biden’s first campaign for president in 1988 was derailed after he was caught plagiarizing. The Biden campaign did not immediately return TheDCNF’s request for comment.

