Joe Biden's Daughter's Tax Delinquency Gets Settled with State of Pennsylvania

As scrutiny of the Biden family finances grows, it is being reported that President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, has suddenly paid off more than $5,000 in back taxes in Pennsylvania.

According to records from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, Ashley Biden had owed the back taxes since 2015, Fox News reported Tuesday.

The amount she owed was $4,958 with the addition of a $94.44 filing fee.

The president’s daughter paid $5,079 on Jan. 3 to settle the debt, according to the report.

She had been notified by Philadelphia County on Dec. 1 that the “amount of such unpaid tax, interest, additions or penalties is a lien in favor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania upon the taxpayer’s property — real, personal, or both — as the case may be,” Fox News reported.

The period stated in the filing ran from Jan. 1, 2015 — when Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president — to Jan. 1, 2021, about three weeks before he was inaugurated as president.

Ashley Biden worked for the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families from 2007 to 2012, the report said.

She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Social Policy and Practice in 2010, earning a master’s degree in social work.

In 2017, she also helped launch a charity fashion brand named Livelihood she was an employee of the left-wing Delaware Center for Justice. In 2019, however, Biden left the group to work on her father’s 2020 campaign for president.

Ashley is far from the only member of the Biden clan embroiled in tax troubles.

In January, the president’s son Hunter pleaded not guilty to nine federal tax charges in a Los Angeles court.

His trial in that case is scheduled to begin on June 20, according to the New York Post.

Hunter Biden’s tax delinquencies have been a matter of much controversy. An IRS whistleblower alleged in September that U.S. Attorney David Weiss had thrown up multiple roadblocks to prosecuting the president’s son.

“IRS Director of Field Operations Michael Batdorf told the House Ways and Means Committee in a closed-door interview on Sept. 12 that he felt ‘frustrated’ by the refusal of the Justice Department to approve tax charges that IRS agents viewed as well-supported by evidence, according to a transcript of the interview,” the Washington Examiner reported at the time.

Hunter Biden also was indicted on federal felony gun charges for allegedly lying about being a drug addict on a federal form when he bought a firearm in October 2018 and later inappropriately threw it in a garbage can to dispose of it.

In August, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika dismissed tax charges against the president’s son — part of an ill-fated plea bargain that would have handed him extremely lenient treatment for his crimes.

By December, Hunter Biden was indicted on the nine tax charges along with the gun charges, according to The Associated Press.

The federal government says he owes more than $1.4 million in back taxes incurred between 2016 and 2019, “PBS News Hour” reported.

