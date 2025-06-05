Joe Biden's Doctor Subpoenaed After Spurning Congress: 'This Is a Big Deal'

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer said he has subpoenaed former President Joe Biden’s doctor as the panel probes Biden’s physical and mental condition.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor was among five people asked last month to schedule interviews with the panel. On Wednesday, Comer indicated O’Connor refused to comply.

“I gave Joe Biden’s doctor a simple choice: cooperate or be subpoenaed. I’m now sending a subpoena,” Comer posted on X.

“The American people demand answers and @GOPoversight is working swiftly to get them.”

“At the end of the day we made demands that he had to come in and answer questions, and they could refuse to do that, so I’m going to announce on your show tonight that he will receive a subpoena tomorrow,” Comer said in a video he posted.

“Dr O’Connor will be the first person to receive an official subpoena. We’re serious about these people coming in, so now he’s going to have to come in and do a full blown deposition as opposed to a transcribed interview,” Comer said.

“This is a big deal and will get answers–under oath–on President Biden’s mental capacity,” the Oversight Project wrote on X.

The committee also sought to interview former White House officials Neera Tanden, Anthony Bernal, Annie Tomasini, and Ashley Williams, according to a news release posted on the website of the committee.

“The cover-up of President Biden’s obvious mental decline is a historic scandal,” Comer said in a release on the committee’s website.

“The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is investigating the role of former senior White House officials in possibly usurping authority from former President Joe Biden and the ramifications of a White House staff intent on hiding his rapidly worsening mental and physical faculties,” the letter to Dunn noted.

“The Committee seeks to understand who made key decisions and exercised the powers of the executive branch during the previous administration, possibly without former President Biden’s consent,” the letter said.

“The Committee seeks to understand your observations of former President Biden’s mental acuity and health as one of his closest advisors. If White House staff carried out a strategy lasting months or even years to hide the chief executive’s condition — or to perform his duties — Congress may need to consider a legislative response.”

The May letter asking O’Connor to appear said, the committee is “interested in whether your financial relationship with the Biden family affected your assessment of former President Biden’s physical and mental fitness to fulfill his duties as President.”

“Given your connections with the Biden family, the Committee seeks to understand if you contributed to an effort to hide former President Biden’s fitness to serve from the American people.”

“In light of mounting evidence that confirms the Committee’s initial observation that President Biden was significantly unwell while serving in office, the Committee seeks information to ensure accurate information was provided to the American people and your health reports were not subject to any improper influence,” the letter stated.

