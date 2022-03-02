What Did Joe Biden's Final 3 Words of SOTU Mean? People Are Guessing

People are puzzling over the final words of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. What did they mean? Was it a mistake?

The White House release of the speech as it was prepared ended with, “May God bless you all. May God protect our troops.”

But those were not the final words that Biden uttered in his address to the nation.

A quick pause after “May God protect our troops” was followed by a phrase that sounded a whole lot like, “Go get him.”

ABC News was among the outlets reporting those were Biden’s closing words.

But now the question is, go get whom?

People have taken to Twitter with their queries, jokes and theories.

“Go get him!” Who are we getting?? — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) March 2, 2022

The one line of Biden’s speech I could applaud was “go get him” — if I knew what he meant. What a weird ending to a partisan speech amid a failure of a presidency. #SOTU — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) March 2, 2022

@potus who is Him in your final remarks?

“Go get him”

Are you after Corn Pop again? pic.twitter.com/0311vTF8Y0 — Kelly the Silver Fox (@FreedomHasWon) March 2, 2022

What did Biden mean by “Go get him,” at the end? Did he think he was ending a pre-game speech? pic.twitter.com/pq9kweUroP — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 2, 2022

Biden was speaking metaphorically when he said “Go get him.” For some of us, inflation is our “him”. For others, a lack of education. We all have to “go get” the personal “him” in our lives. — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) March 2, 2022

Some thought it was a rallying cry to go get Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeing as it followed his comment about the troops and Biden spent the first part of the speech hounding Russia and calling out Putin.

Wait did Biden say “Go get him!” right at the the end… to our troops? To go get… Putin? — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) March 2, 2022

“THIS IS OUR MOMENT” GO GET HIM (hi Putin) — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) March 2, 2022

It sure feels different today. Especially with Biden’s cryptically vague three word ending to his speech last night, “GO GET HIM.” I took that as being for Trump and Putin. With Zelenskyy’s life and democracy in the balance, it couldn’t be a more urgent situation. — Vegan VO (@VOvegan) March 2, 2022

Some chalked it up as a simple flub in a speech full of them, such as when Biden called Ukrainians “Iranians.”

Joe Biden’s Brain Breaks At The State Of The Union: – Calling Ukrainian’s “Iranians”

– Russian “rbbubble”

– A Pound of Ukrainian people

– “You can’t build a wall high enough to keep out a vaccine”

– “Rust Belt” brain freeze

– “camacity”

– “ecomomy”

– “Go get him!”

– Cough, hack pic.twitter.com/oD9xsbFOOa — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 2, 2022

Others suggested he might have misunderstood a message intended for his handlers. The president is 79 years old, after all.

Maybe “go get him” was instructions from his handlers and he heard it in his earpiece. — James Lindsay, not altogether on anybody’s side (@ConceptualJames) March 2, 2022

Wait… is there a chance that Biden either heard or read the line… “Go get him” which was intended to be for his handlers to pull him out of there? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 2, 2022

The official White House transcript said Biden ended with, “Go get ’em,” and liberal outlets such as The New York Times and USA Today reported it as such in their transcripts. But it clearly sounded like “him.”

We’ll likely never know for sure whether it was a mistake, a rallying call to get Putin or merely a mangled “go get ’em” to encourage the American people.

Given Biden’s past mistakes, comments and stumbles, anything is possible.

